Highlights UFC 306 is scheduled to take place at The Sphere on September 14 in what promises to be a historic night of combat sports.

Dana White announced two title fights for the mouthwatering card - with Sean O'Malley vs Merab Dvalishvili serving as the main event.

The co-main event will see Alexa Grasso take on former champion Valentina Shevchenko in a flyweight title bout.

Las Vegas’ hot new attraction, The Sphere, has already made waves because of its super-unique structure. Since its opening in 2023, it’s gained attention from big-named bands that have performed there, but more so for the immersion that is described when attending a show inside the 18,000 seat auditorium. Now, the UFC is set on putting on a top-notch quality event for fight fans in September with a Mexican Independence Day-themed show filled from top to bottom with Mexican fighters.

UFC fans have been waiting for the announcement of UFC 306’s line-up of fighters ever since months. Names like Conor McGregor and Max Holloway have been thrown around, but ultimately, the promotion went with another top-selling fighter, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley, to defend his belt against Merab Dvalishvili in the main event. In the co-main event, we have the trilogy fight between UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso taking on former champion Valentina Shevchenko.

What To Expect At UFC 306

White Has Hired a Dream Team of Producers For This One-Off Event

UFC CEO Dana White’s wheels started rolling about a UFC card inside the venue when he attended a U2 concert with Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady. White was blown away by his experience at the concert and has said numerous times that the September UFC card at The Sphere will be the greatest sporting event in history:

No details have come out about what fans can expect once the show begins on 14 September. Will the screen show the fight while the fighters are fighting? Will the screen just look like a desktop screensaver while the fighters are fighting? There are so many ways that this show can be produced that it will be interesting to see which artistic direction the team decides to go with. Here’s a small sample from a Phish show inside The Sphere:

UFC 306 Fight Card

UFC 306 will take place almost one year after the launch of The Sphere. While bigger names were figured to headline the event as the cost of production is already racking $17 million. Plus, Riyadh Season - which is known to throw around big bucks - are sponsoring the card. What the card lacks in name value, it will make up for with energy and vigor in the cage. White has talked about his love and respect for Mexican fighters because of their history of great combat sports athletes.

O’Malley and Dvalishvili don’t possess a drop of Mexican blood in their bodies, but O’Malley’s daughter is half Mexican and Merab showed love to the Central American country in his last fight by carrying around a Mexican flag. Aside from ethnicity talk, these two have been angling for each other for a long time and when they meet in the octagon it will be an elite striker facing a pressure wrestler. In the co-main event, Grasso will try to show that she is the future of the division as she faces active legend Shevchenko.

Also on the card, UFC 303’s hero and fan-favorite fighter Diego Lopes returned to fight two-time title challenger Brian Ortega. The rest of the card is held down by a slew of young up-and-coming Mexican prospects who will view this card as the biggest stage to make a name for themselves.