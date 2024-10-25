Dana White was left rather stunned by an unexpected request at the press conference for the upcoming Ilia Topuria vs Max Holloway fight at UFC 308. At yesterday’s pre-fight press conference in Abu Dhabi, where this Saturday’s event takes place, both fighters were on top form ahead of their highly anticipated featherweight title match.

Ilia Topuria has vowed to be the first person to knock Max Holloway out, a feat that many insiders believe to be impossible for the champ. The card will also feature Robert Whittaker facing off against Khamzat Chimaev - a fight that was supposed to take place in June, but was cancelled due to the latter facing an injury.

Despite being a very stacked card, and a press conference featuring some very outspoken fighters, it was a new face who stole the spotlight; a face that isn't even on the UFC roster... yet!

Fan Asks For UFC Contract

He asked Dana White for a contract after claiming to be a 9-0 MMA fighter

In a section of questioning usually conducted by the media, a fan was handed the mic and proceeded to shoot his shot in front of UFC CEO Dana White. The man in question just so happened to be Dorobshokh Nabotov, an undefeated MMA star from Tajikistan.

He started by saying: “Dana, I don’t have a question, I come here for [a] fight.”

Continuing with: “Please give me [a] chance Dana, I want to fight in the UFC!”

The unique request was met with loud applause and cheering from the crowd, which prompted White to invite the young man on stage.

Nabotov, who had revealed he was 25 years old and held an impressive 9-0 record, quickly made his way to the stage - easily clearing the barrier and embracing White in a still which could one day become iconic. And it looks like Nabotov could be in luck.

The UFC president has revealed he's organising a fight for Nabotov

In an interview with TMZ, White revealed that the right opportunity to see him fight could come sooner rather than later. He said: “That wasn’t set up, I didn’t know that guy, I didn’t know he was going to say that. We looked into him, it looks like he’s 7-0, he’s claiming he’s 9-0. You never know with those fights that happen in Russia.

“So, I am actually flying to Korea for Dana White Looking for a Fight, that’s on YouTube. The Korean Zombie is putting on a show; he’s started his own promotion out there. December 14, Looking for a Fight: Korea. I’m gonna have them put that kid on the card, and we’re gonna find out what he’s got. That night, I’ll sign him.”

Despite claiming that this was not a setup, the surprise of a random fan stepping up and demanding a fight in front of the CEO of the UFC has done White a huge favour in adding extra excitement to this weekend’s event in the UAE. There are not many sports where a random fan could interrupt a press conference with one of, if not the most influential people within that sport, demand the chance to perform at the highest level, and then be given just that.

Dorobshokh Nabotov's professional MMA record (as of 25/10/24) 7 fights 7 wins 0 losses By knockout 2 0 By submission 1 0 By decision 4 0

Imagine in one of Thomas Tuchel’s first press conferences as England manager, a player from Grimsby Town rocked up and demanded a starting role in the next World Cup. It’s unheard of. But it’s like the great Wayne Gretzky once said: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”