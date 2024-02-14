Highlights Dana White abruptly walked off a podcast, citing his frustration with doing podcasts and stating that he will not do any more.

The podcast hosts and viewers were shocked by White's sudden departure, and the show continued without any mention of his exit.

Speculation is growing that the pressure of organising UFC 300 and the ongoing uncertainty surrounding Conor McGregor's return may have contributed to White's reaction.

Dana White was involved in a bizarre incident recently after storming off a podcast during the opening moments of the show. The UFC president was appearing on the ‘Howie Mandel Does Stuff’ podcast when the puzzling incident took place. White was a guest on the show, alongside comedian Ginger Billy, which appeared to be getting off to a pleasant start as the host spoke glowingly about White during the introduction.

Mandel introduced his guest by saying: "We can't thank you enough for being here. You and Ginger seem to be getting along. You are not only an amazing businessman, you are an inspiration. You are a philosopher. The way you do business, the way you conduct your business and your friendships and media is... I'm jealous. But Dana, I can't thank you enough for being here."

So far, so good. Or so it seemed. Even Dana White seemed grateful for the kind words to begin with, but then the interview took a sudden U-turn as the fight promoter declared that he was “f****** tired of doing podcasts” before abruptly removing his headset and leaving the studio, leaving the podcast hosts and viewers stunned.

Video: Dana White walks out of podcast

The full transcript of Dana White’s brief appearance on the podcast reads as follows: "Thank you for the kind words. I appreciate it. I am so f****** tired of doing podcasts. I'm literally done with them. I'm not doing any more podcasts."

Mandel and his daughter Jackelyn Shultz, who also serves as his co-host on the podcast, were visibly shocked by White’s sudden departure. The hosts simply sat in silence as White got up and walked out before the podcast continued without any mention of his departure, and became an extended interview with their other guest Ginger Billy.

The incident left viewers equally confused, with some fans on X (formerly Twitter) speculating whether or not this was genuine or an outlandish marketing ploy to get people talking. But the fact that White never returned to the podcast and was not mentioned by the hosts suggests that they were as shocked as everyone else.

Pressure growing on Dana White with UFC plans

UFC 300 is coming up and the return of Conor McGregor

It is unclear what sparked Dana White’s bizarre reaction, but perhaps the pressure of organising the upcoming UFC 300 show, as well as the ongoing speculation about Conor McGregor’s future, may have had something to do with it.

MMA fans are growing increasingly frustrated with White and the UFC as they eagerly await the return of McGregor following months of on-again, off-again speculation regarding the Irishman’s return to the Octagon. McGregor is pencilled in to face Michael Chandler when he returns to the UFC, but a potential date for the fight has continuously been pushed further and further back.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole, White blamed the delay on McGregor’s continued recovery from a leg break that has sidelined the fighter since 2021. He also suggested that Conor “doesn’t need the f****** money,” which has made negotiations with him difficult. But with McGregor repeatedly stating that he is ready to fight, White is coming under increasing pressure to announce a date for the fight, which may have contributed to his bizarre outburst on the Howie Mandel podcast.