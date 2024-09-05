Key Takeaways Dana White is advocating for AI models like ChatGPT to replace media that ranks the best fighters in the UFC.

It is likely all because media regards Jon Jones as the No.3 fighter, while the UFC boss sees him as the No.1.

GIVEMESPORT asked ChatGPT to produce its own ranking, and it dropped Jones to No.4. Sometimes it's better the devil you know. And for White, there may be no greater devil than media.

Dana White told GIVEMESPORT and other media earlier this week that artificial intelligence models like ChatGPT should one day rank the UFC roster, rather than independent media members. However, when GIVEMESPORT asked ChatGPT to do this, it produced results that would infuriate White more than the media's current lists could.

The issue White seems to have with the pound-for-pound list — a ranking of the UFC's top-15 MMA fighters in the world, regardless of weight class — is that Jon Jones, who has not fought since March 2023, is placed No.3 rather than where White would like to see the all-time great — No.1.

White continually proclaims Jones as the best UFC fighter in history, which is a fair argument. But the UFC boss appears to conflate historical greatness with who is the best in the world right now. The pound-for-pound question is akin to asking, "What have you done for me lately?" And as Jones has not fought in almost 18 months, compared to the more active fighters like Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira, it goes against his claim to the throne.

What Dana White Says About Jon Jones

The UFC boss believes he's the best ever, as well as the world's best right now

Dana White has proclaimed Jon Jones as the GOAT, and the current pound-for-pound No.1, to GIVEMESPORT and other media on countless occasions in Las Vegas throughout the summer. It goes against consensus opinion, which prefers the activity and recent successes of fighters like Makhachev and Pereira, over the historical excellence of Jones.

Regardless, and as if to punctuate his point, UFC aired a tribute to Jones as an advert on this week's episode of Dana White's Contender Series. The minute-long video package sold Jones as the greatest ever fighter because of various statistics like most championship wins in UFC history (15).

To GIVEMESPORT and other reporters, White said:

"Did you guys read the stats? He recently just beat the No. 1 heavyweight in the world … You know what is f****** great about technology? We’re not far away from A.I. actually doing these rankings, and it will be a great f****** day when A.I. starts doing this s***. So I’m really excited about that."

White's issue with the way in which UFC's rankings are formulated, is because independent media regards Makhachev as the world's No.1 fighter in the UFC, with Pereira just behind him at No.2. Jones is No.3.

Here's the UFC's own top-15 ranking, per independent media:

1 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 2 Alex Pereira Light Heavyweight 3 Jon Jones Heavyweight 4 Ilia Topuria Featherweight 5 Dricus du Plessis Middleweight 6 Sean O'Malley Bantamweight 7 Belal Muhammad Welterweight 8 Tom Aspinall Heavyweight 9 Leon Edwards Welterweight 10 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 11 Max Holloway Featherweight 12 Alexandre Pantoja Flyweight 13 Sean Strickland Middleweight 14 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 15 Israel Adesanya Middleweight

What ChatGPT Says About Ranking Fighters

GIVEMESPORT asked A.I. model ChatGPT to rank UFC's fighters and the results that came back would likely irk White more than the media's top-15. This is because it sees Volkanovski as the No.1 fighter in the world because of his "well-rounded skill set and dominant performances." The main issue with Volkanovski in this position is because he's lost back-to-back fights to Islam Makhachev in their rematch in 2023, and Ilia Topuria in 2024. ChatGPT is stuck in the summer of 2023, when Volkanovski had just beaten Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 — his last win.

ChatGPT sees Makhachev as No.2, Leon Edwards — who lost the UFC welterweight title to Belal Muhammad on July 27, 2024 — as the third-best fighter in the UFC because he's "welterweight champion." Again, getting stuck in the past.

Finally, if White loathes the UFC's current rankings panel because it's media-led and sees Jones as No.3, ChatGPT's model would infuriate White further as it actually sees Jones as No.4.

Here's the UFC's own top-15 ranking, per ChatGPT:

1 Alexander Volkanovski Featherweight 2 Islam Makhachev Lightweight 3 Leon Edwards Welterweight 4 Jon Jones Heavyweight 5 Israel Adesanya Middleweight 6 Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight 7 Amanda Nunes Featherweight 8 Charles Oliveira Lightweight 9 Jamahal Hill Light Heavyweight 10 Kamaru Usman Welterweight 11 Sean O'Malley Bantamweight 12 Robert Whittaker Middleweight 13 Petr Yan Bantamweight 14 Justin Gaethje Lightweight 15 Brandon Moreno Flyweight

For White, it should be a case of "better the devil you know," because at least with the media's model, Jones has a higher ranking.

Possible fights in the future, between Jones and Tom Aspinall, or Pereira and du Plessis, could shake up the UFC's rankings even further — something media-led rankings panels would recognize and change within days of the result. We'd probably have to wait until the end of the decade for ChatGPT to acknowledge it.