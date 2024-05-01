Highlights Jon Jones reportedly threatened a female drug tester earlier this year.

Local authorities investigated the allegations.

UFC president Dana White commented, saying: "he literally is always in trouble."

In early April it was reported that UFC heavyweight champion Jon 'Bones' Jones was involved in an incident with a female drug tester who works for the UFC's anti-doping partners Drug Free Sport International. UFC president Dana White has now publicly reacted to the incident for the first time.

Jon Jones Involved In Incident With A Female Drug Tester

Jones was reportedly extremely intoxicated and threatened the woman

Earlier this year an incident reportedly took place involving UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and a female drug tester for Drug Free Sport International. Despite the incident taking place in late March, the incident itself wasn't actually reported to local authorities until April 5. The incident allegedly took place at Jones' home in Albuquerque which is where Jones has trained and lived for the majority of his fighting career.

According to Albuquerque news outlet ABQRAW, the drug tester believed that Jones was "extremely intoxicated" and threatened to kill the woman. The 36-year-old fighter also at one point took the woman's phone from her. Shortly after the incident took place, the female drug tester in question met with local authorities which led to APD investigating the alleged criminal act.

Despite NBC reporting that Jones had been arrested following the incident, it is important to note that up til this point, Jones has not been arrested or charged for any crime or wrongdoing. Shortly after the alleged incident was made public, Jones issued a statement on X.

This is not the first time Jones has been involved in controversy either related to his fighting career or away from it. Jones has a history of failed drug tests during his time in the UFC and has also been involved in several drug and violence-related issues away from fighting.

UFC President Dana White Reacts To Jon Jones' Latest Controversy

White says Jones "literally is always in trouble"

On a new episode of 'Club Random' with Bill Maher, White spoke about Jones' latest controversy for the first time publicly.

"He literally is always in trouble. Always has something going on, and got into trouble."

White also refuted the story which NBC published in which it claimed Jones was arrested, saying "NBC News put out a story that he was arrested and he was never arrested. It’s just like, they don’t even try anymore."

"So, the testing agents can show up at your house or wherever you are and they have to know your whereabouts. Showed up, and she said that he threatened her. Then NBC News said that he was arrested and he was never arrested.”

Jones recently returned to training following his recovery from double surgery. Jones is expected to fight former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic when he returns to the Octagon.