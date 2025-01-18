On Friday, it was announced that Arman Tsarukyan was not going to be in the main event of UFC 311 to take on Islam Makhachev due to a back injury.

Only a few hours before the official weigh-in, Dana White announced via social media that Tsarukyan was not going to be able to compete due to the pain he was still feeling in his back, and that his replacement was going to be 35-year-old Brazilian, Renato Moicano, who is currently on a four-fight win streak.

The video that White posted on X announcing the breaking news quickly surpassed four million views, but not everyone was seemingly happy with the decision, as UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski replied: "Why didn't you call me??"

Islam Makhachev's Reaction to UFC 311 Change

The Russian wasn't phased at all by the late swap

Dana White went on to say in the video: “When I called Islam, he said, ‘Brother, I am the champion, I don’t care who it is. I will fight anyone. I don’t care, I’m going to bed. When I wake up, and whoever I’m fighting tomorrow, I’m good with.'”

Islam Makhachev, who is 33, is currently on a 14-win streak, stretching back to September 2016. This will be the fourth title defence of his career, having already defended his lightweight gold against the aforementioned Volkanovski twice and Dustin Poirier. Providing the Russian beats Moicano, he will set the record for the most number of title defences in the division's history. He is currently tied with BJ Penn, Frankie Edgar, Benson Henderson, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Makhachev & Moicano's professional MMA records (as of 18/01/25) Islam Makhachev Renato Moicano Fights 27 26 Wins 26 20 Losses 1 5 Draws 0 1

A win over the Brazilian would also mean Makhachev would become joint-second for the most consecutive wins in UFC history with 15. This is the same number of consecutive wins Kamara Usman achieved and would mean he is only one win behind the leader, The Spider, Anderson Silva.

UFC 311 Card Ripped up Due to Injury

Beneil Dariush now no longer has a fight due to the late changes

Close

Makhachev's new opponent was meant to fight Beneil Dariush in a lightweight contender bout on the main card of UFC 311. It’s unlikely that he will get a replacement this late, but UFC CEO, Dana White, has confirmed they ‘will take care of Beneil’ financially.

UFC 311 takes place tonight, the 18th of January, at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will be the first time the UFC has hosted an event at the arena, which opened back in August 2024. It will also be the first time the UFC has hosted an event in California since UFC 298, which took place in February 2024 and featured Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria.