Highlights Francis Ngannou's decision to leave the UFC and pursue professional boxing has proven to be a successful move, as he has already fought Tyson Fury and is now set to fight Anthony Joshua.

Dana White's dismissal of Ngannou's potential in boxing has backfired, as the Cameroonian has gained respect in the boxing community and proven his worth as a box office draw.

It is almost one year to the day since Francis Ngannou left the UFC after he shockingly parted ways with the company on the 14th of January 2023. Not only was he one of the biggest stars in the UFC at the time, he was also the reigning heavyweight champion and had to be stripped of the title after the two parties failed to come to an agreement over a new contract.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the Cameroonian fighter revealed that he requested better health insurance and sponsorship for fighters, among other things, during the contract negotiations, but was denied by the UFC.

Therefore, he decided to walk away from MMA and transition into professional boxing, signing a multi-fight deal with the PFL (Professional Fighters League) in May 2023.

Dana White's reaction to Ngannou leaving the UFC

Ngannou’s decision to move into boxing raised a few eyebrows, and he was openly mocked by his former UFC boss Dana White at the time, but boy have those comments aged terribly in the year that has followed.

White dismissed the suggestion that Ngannou could compete in ’super fights’ akin to Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather and criticised him for not accepting UFC’s contract offer: “Francis could’ve done a deal here. Hunter [Campbell] threw the kitchen sink at that guy. Hunter went to more dinners with Francis Ngannou and did everything in his power to try to get this fight done, and Francis just thinks that he’s in a position where he’s got some Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather fight on his hands which he does not.

"That fight was a once-in-a-lifetime type deal — a fight that I wasn’t very interested in, but at the end of the day it became so big, the right guys, the right time, the right place, the fans wanted it, so we did it, and we got it done. MMA guys versus boxers doesn’t make any sense to me, but I know that he thinks there’s all this money in it. I disagree.”

White also accused Ngannou of trying to avoid facing some of UFC’s top stars: "Francis wants to take zero risks, doesn't want to take any chances, and he obviously didn't want to take a chance with Jon Jones — and after we saw what happened with Ciryl Gane, I don't blame him. I think the outcome would've been exactly the same, and I'm sure most of you do, and I'm sure Francis does too."

Francis Ngannou has proven Dana White wrong

Ngannou has already fought Tyson Fury and he's set to fight Anthony Joshua next

Despite being accused of taking ‘zero risks,’ Ngannou’s first professional boxing bout was against the undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, whom he faced in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 28th of October last year.

Related How Anthony Joshua reacted to Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou fight announcement Back in October of last year, Fury fought Ngannou, and when the fight was announced, Anthony Joshua was asked for his opinion on the fight...

The former UFC star was undoubtedly the underdog in the bout, but was unanimously praised for his performance on the night, particularly after knocking Fury down to the canvas after a vicious blow in the third round. In fact, many fans who watched the fight, and even one of the judges, believed Ngannou deserved to win the bout, but ultimately, it was Fury who was declared the winner via split decision.

Ngannou did more than enough to earn the respect of the boxing community and prove his worth as a box office draw in the fighting game. Dana White was forced to eat his words and his comments on Ngannou have come back to bite him, most notably his reference to Anthony Joshua.

After the announcement of the Ngannou vs Fury fight, White said: “Anthony Joshua called it a gimmick fight this week. When asked about that fight, he's like, 'I'm focused on fighting the best guys in the world. I'm not interested in a gimmick fight right now.’”

However, it was announced on the 5th of January this year that Ngannou’s next boxing fight will be against the aforementioned Joshua, once again in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on the 8th of March.