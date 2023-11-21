Highlights Dana White completed an 86-hour water fast, resulting in a significant physical transformation, but the long-term benefits are unclear.

Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), recently completed an 86-hour water fast and the before and after results, to his physique at least, are insane.

The 54-year-old recently posted the results on his Instagram and spoke of the internal health benefits of drinking only water for three-and-a-half-days. White claimed that completing a water fast gives you 'an over 70% chance of not getting cancer, Alzheimer's, or other nasty diseases.'

What is a water fast

Some readers may be aware of what fasting is in general, given that it is often associated with Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar where Muslims refrain from consuming food or drink during daylight hours.

Water fasting is slightly different in more ways than one. Firstly, it is done purely for the health benefits and there is no religious aspect. Secondly, it is defined by the National Institute for Health as 'an absolute cessation of food consumption while consuming water ad libitum' (a Latin phrase that means 'freely as one wishes')

There is debate in the medical world about whether water fasting is actually beneficial or not. The claims about cancer and Alzheimer's prevention are often cited by people who endorse water fasting, but is there any truth to it?

A summary by Examine, a health publication, reveals that fasting can have a positive effect on cellular processes that contribute to 'anti-tumour effects.' The summary also says that fasting combined with chemotherapy decreases disease progression and increases remission. Those results are promising, but the summary also mentions that further research is required to come to a true conclusive answer.

Furthermore, an article in Nutrition Reviews concluded that the evidence available could lead to a delay of Alzheimer's disease, but this wasn't in regard to the method of fasting that White uses.

Dana White's physical transformation

The physical transformation of White after his three-and-a-half-day fast is undeniable. It is clear that he lost excess weight during this fast, so if that is your goal, it clearly yields results in the short term. In the long term, however, those benefits of a water fast become less clear. Most of the weight loss will be a result of not eating for three days and, of course, participants in a water fast will eventually begin to eat again, so a return to your pre-fast weight is incredibly likely.

Additionally, the excessive lean mass weight loss suggests that a prolonged fast can increase the breakdown of muscle proteins, meaning that any hard-earned gains could be lost.

White has suffered from a number of health issues in the past. In 2012, he was diagnosed with Menieres disease, an inner ear disorder that can cause tinnitus, hearing loss, and episodes of vertigo.

Additionally, in 2022, he was diagnosed with high triglyceride levels and was told that he had 10 years to live if he did not rectify the problem. He has since adhered to a ketogenic diet, showing that he is not averse to trying new methods of improving his health.