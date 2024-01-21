Highlights Dricus du Plessis is the new middleweight champion after defeating Sean Strickland in a highly anticipated fight at UFC 297.

The judges' split decision highlighted the closeness of the fight, which shows it really could have gone either way on the night.

UFC president Dana White believes Strickland won the fight, but acknowledges that Du Plessis was able to come back and pull the fight in his favour.

Dricus du Plessis is the new UFC middleweight champion after defeating Sean Strickland at UFC 297, but it's not without a certain level of controversy, after the fight had to be decided by the judges' scorecards.

After acquiring the middleweight title from Israel Adesanya back in September, this was Strickland’s first chance to defend the belt, but it turned out to be a night to forget for the champion.

This fight was highly anticipated after the brawl between the South African and the American in the crowd at UFC 296, as well as the numerous heated exchanges between the two during the pre-fight press conferences and media duties.

The final scorecards read 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47 in favour of Du Plessis, giving him the victory via split decision, although this highlighted the closeness and how it could have gone the other way.

Strickland vs Du Plessis; how it went down

The champion started the fight strongly

After initial domination from Strickland, it wasn’t until the later rounds that Du Plessis began to pull it back and cause serious damage to the American. Within the first two rounds, the champion managed to damage the South African's eyes, causing severe swelling and looking comfortable.

However, at the end of the second, Du Plessis connected an overhand right that cut the eye of Strickland, which may have been pivotal in ending his domination. From there, the South African managed to pull back the rounds he had previously lost, resulting in a high-stakes final round.

Dana White's reaction to the result

UFC president Dana White has spoken out about the closeness of the fight and how he does not necessarily agree with the final result.

“I had it 2-2 going into the last round, and I thought Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table as me had it going the other way – It was a close fight. I thought Strickland looked great in the first two rounds – the jab was f****** beautiful, you don’t see jabs like that in MMA and the jab did what they were supposed to do – both of his eyes were swollen shut."

Dana White did, however, agree that Du Plessis eventually managed to pull the fight back, stating: “He (Strickland) slowed down in the third and fourth and Du Plessis kept coming forward and then started mixing up takedowns and punches – I had it even going into the fifth round."

It was from here where Dana White would disagree with the final result, with him declaring that he believed Strickland won the fight.

“This is the round to see who wants it and they both started to turn it up a little bit – but it was just one of those tight fights – I’m one of those guys who believe you have to take it from the champion – so.”

Du Plessis & Strickland react to the fight result

Both have agreed it was a close fight

When reacting upon the fight, Du Plessis did not hide his doubt that on another day he could have lost this fight.

"You can visualise this as much as you want, but it just never feels like the real deal. When the split decision came, it was almost like my life was flashing before my eyes. It was the happiest and most terrifying moment at the same time. When they started announcing the decision, I was feeling this might as well go against me or for me."

Like many fans, Du Plessis was not solely convinced that he had done enough to defeat Strickland, furthering the closeness and competitive nature of the fight.

Strickland also spoke out about the result on X, where he appreciated that Du Plessis had hurt him, but that he also believed he had done enough to win that fight.

“Well f*** haha... man, that headbutt really made it difficult to see, but I thought we got the job done. Blood and all!!! Onto the next one!!! Thanks everyone who supported me!!!!!!”