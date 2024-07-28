Highlights Dana White has insisted he will never again raise fight night bonuses after UFC 304 failed to deliver much action.

On Thursday evening, Dana White bowed to fighter pressure and raised the performance bonuses for UFC 304 from $50,000 to $100,000. At the conclusion of Saturday's pay-per-view event from the Co-op Live Arena in Manchester, he insisted he would never make the same mistake again.

While the show did have its bright moments - namely Tom Aspinall's knockout of Curtis Blaydes and Paddy Pimblett's submission of King Green, much of the card struggled to deliver as far as action was concerned. That scenario is the exact opposite of what the UFC CEO was hoping for when he upped the stakes.

Quizzed at the post-fight press conference whether the company would consider raising fight night bonuses permanently, White was brutal in his response.

Dana White Vows Never to Increase UFC Fight Night Bonuses Again

UFC 304 saw many of its bouts go to the scorecards

"I think tonight showed that we should not (raise bonuses), no," White emphatically stated after being asked about the higher bonuses.

"Upping them doesn't change anything, it doesn't make anybody fight any harder, it doesn't change anything. Today was the last day that I'm doing that, yeah".

White would lay the blame at the fighters' feet for his call, with nine of the 14 fights on the card ending in a decision. This included a 7-fight streak stretching from the early prelims all the way to the main card where each fight went to the scorecards.

"You can thank everyone on this card for that. Nobody fought any harder. There was no sense of urgency, 'Holy s***, I want the $100,000'. Seven straight f****** decisions."

White Only Increased the UFC 304 Bonuses After Being Put on the Spot by King Green

White chose to double the Performance of the Night bonuses to $100,000 after Paddy Pimblett's opponent, King Green, appealed to him to bump up the bounty.

"Can we get a hundred ($100,000)? Let's spice it up a little bit," he bellowed. After a quick consultation with headliner Leon Edwards, White agreed to the new number.

This is not the first time that the UFC president has decided to raise the stakes on fight night. Back in April, in celebration of the landmark UFC 300 event, White bumped up bonuses to a massive $300,000 a piece.

That record was smashed just last month as Alex Pereira was awarded a $302,000 performance bonus after his short-notice second round stoppage of Jiri Prochazka at UFC 302. According to White rant, though, he is done being generous.

The Fighters Who Took Home a Six-Figure Bonus at UFC 304

A trio of Brits cashed in on the night

Mick Parkin ($100,000)

Mick Parkin remained unbeaten as he won his tenth career bout in front of his home crowd in impressive fashion as he knocked out Łukasz Brzeski in the first round. The 10-0 fighter earned a $100,000 bonus, which is likely to be tenfold his original purse.

Tom Aspinall ($100,000)

It is no surprise to see the Salford-born Aspinall earn the $100,000 bonus. The interim UFC Heavyweight Champion needed only a minute to prove his dominance over Curtis Blaydes via KO, avenging his only loss in the promotion thus far.

Paddy Pimblett ($200,000)

'Paddy The Baddy' choked King Green out cold in the first round to earn a delightful double bonus of $200,000. Potentially, the bigger bonus was a thank you for breaking the seven-fight decision streak that caused White's rant in the first place. Pimblett remains undefeated in six fights for the UFC.