Highlights Dana White has once again spoken about Francis Ngannou's departure from the UFC to pursue a career in boxing and the PFL.

White also spoke about the heavyweight superfight that never happened between Ngannou and Jon Jones.

The President of the UFC believes Jones would've destroyed the Cameroonian if they did ever meet inside the Octagon.

Dana White weighed in on the Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones discourse during his recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast. The hotly anticipated Ngannou vs Jones match-up never came to fruition, despite the former claiming both fighters repeatedly requested the fight.

While Jon Jones was inactive for three years, Ngannou fought his way to the top of the heavyweight division. However, upon the latter’s return, the fight was never given the green light, despite numerous calls for it to take place.

In 2023, Ngannou attributed blame to the UFC for the failed contest. “They were using it as a narrative for both sides,” he said. “I think we were both asking for it. My reason is the UFC. The UFC is responsible for this fight.”

Dana White on Francis Ngannou vs Jon Jones

White is adamant Jones destroys Ngannou if they were to ever fight

However, now Dana White has had his say. The head honcho attested that Ngannou didn’t want to fight Jones, and the UFC were actually pushing for the fight to happen. “We did everything in our power to make that bout happen.” When asked if he regretted anything about the situation, White remained firm, saying: "It is what it is.”

Francis Ngannou & Jon Jones' professional MMA record (as of 20/06/24) Francis Ngannou Jon Jones Fights 20 29 Wins 17 27 Draws 0 0 Losses 3 1 No contest 0 1

In fact, the President of the UFC went one step further, adding that Jones would “one hundred percent” do the same thing to Francis that he did to Ciryl Gane. At UFC 285, after three years away from the sport, Jones submitted Gane in the first round to win the heavyweight title. It took him just two minutes to defeat the Frenchman in an emphatic win that cemented Bones’ impressive legacy in the sport.

Dana White's Relationship With Francis Ngannou

White & Ngannou fell out when the heavyweight decided to leave the UFC for boxing and PFL

White’s suggestion that Jones would have done the same to Ngannou, however, is nothing short of an insult to the former heavyweight champion, although, his comments about the Cameroonian are nothing new. He has been openly critical of Ngannou since he left the UFC in January 2023 to pursue a career in boxing. This has led some fans to claim that White’s comments about the former champion have been clouded as a result of the fighter’s departure and then the subsequent contract with rival organisation, the PFL.

One user commented “Breaking: MMA promoter badmouths fighter that left him.” Another user highlighted that although White said that Jon Jones was not afraid at all of Francis Ngannou, he spoke very differently on the topic three years ago. In a 2021 press conference, when asked about the potential match-up, White said that if he was Jon Jones right now he would ‘start moving to 85,’ suggesting that Jones would be worried if he was to face Ngannou in the Octagon.

The two fighters have since gone their separate ways. Ngannou is now signed with the PFL, though, is yet to compete. However, since leaving the UFC, he has been involved in two major boxing matches. His close defeat to Tyson Fury made headlines before being knocked out by Anthony Joshua in round two of their fight.

Jones, meanwhile, is set to compete against Stipe Miocic, with the two UFC greats set to go head-to-head in November if all things go according to plan.