Highlights Hostile texts between UFC CEO Dana White and then-chairman Lorenzo Fertitta have been leaked, and they reveal their frustrations with fighter Jon Jones.

At the time of the messages, Jones was playing hardball over his UFC contract, demanding more pay and wanting to fight Daniel Cormier instead of Alexander Gustafsson.

Eventually, Jones would fight both, but it clearly damaged the relationship with his bosses.

A class action lawsuit proposed by past and present fighters Jon Fitch, Cung Le, and Nate Quarry has revealed hostile and rather shocking private text messages between the UFC’s CEO Danna White and then-chairman Lorenzo Fertitta.

In May 2014, White and Fertitta wanted to book a light heavyweight title rematch between then-champion Jon Jones and Swedish fighter Alexander Gustafsson. They were also keen to start negotiations for Jones to re-sign his contract, which he rejected unless they significantly increased his pay. Slight disagreement is expected in negotiations, but the UFC and Jon Jones have not had a plain sailing history.

Jon Jones' beef with the UFC

Jones and Gustafsson had their first fight in September 2013, which saw the former win via unanimous decision and the eventful fight earn a place in the UFC Hall of Fame. Jones only just beat Gustafsson, and he probably wanted to keep it that way, so he was not interested in negotiations for an immediate rematch despite pressure from the UFC. ‘Bones’ was also far from promotion financially, which could have been a relevant point in his reluctance for a rematch. Instead, he made it clear that he wanted to fight American Daniel Cormier instead.

Needless to say that White and Fertitta were not best pleased about the difficult negotiations, with their aggressive exchange being divulged in the lawsuit, and they've now been revealed by MMA Fighting for the world to see.

The text messages about Jon Jones

“What’s up with Jones? Did he straighten up or is he still being a scumbag?” White asked Fertitta.

The then-chairman responded, writing: “Still a douche, but we’re inching closer… haven’t moved on money, but sent the letter with an ultimatum.”

“Awesome… f*** that punk, Lorenzo. He needs to know we don’t need him, or he will f*** us over more than he already does,” White replied.

The pair seemed personally hurt by Jones’ disinclination to re-sign his contract and agree to a rematch with Gustafsson. However, Jones got his way when he fought Cormier in early 2015, which saw him come out victorious via unanimous decision. Despite fighting Cormier like he wanted, 'Bones' did end up sharing the cage with Gustafsson for a second time in 2018. At UFC 232, Jones left no questions in the Octagon as he knocked his opponent out in the third round.

The history between the UFC and Jon Jones is undoubtedly complicated, with these texts being sent two years after Jones refused to accept a last-minute opponent change, due to injury, at UFC 151. The UFC had to cancel the whole event as a result, which may explain the anger towards Jones in the messages.

Related Michael Chandler's ice-cold threat to Conor McGregor and fight prediction Michael Chandler has given his prediction for the Conor McGregor fight, and he's not just after the win!

The fighters that announced the lawsuit say that the texts will only help their case which proves the company of decreasing pay via anticompetitive measures. The jury is set to decide if the UFC has used anticompetitive measures in mid-2024, which is sure to set the company back if they are found guilty.