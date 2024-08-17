Dana White had a hilarious response as two UFC stars caused an insane brawl at a PFL event. Despite Impa Kasanganay vs Josh Silveira serving as the PFL 8 headliner, it was actually the action outside the Octagon which seemed to draw the attention of many.

UFC middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen got into a brawl following the event at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

The pair have been on each other's radar for quite some time now and were supposed to go head-to-head in the cage back in April. However, Vettori was forced to pull out of the contest due to injury.

It's fair to say that the altercation garnered quite a bit of attention and went viral on social media. Even the UFC chief had to have his say on the matter.

Dana White's Brutal Swipe at PFL

The UFC president didn't hold back

It's not the first time White has taken a dig at a rival promotion, including the PFL. In the build-up to one of the biggest cards in the history of the UFC, UFC 300, a reporter pointed out that Bellator and PFL had an event in Hawaii.

White simply couldn’t keep it in. He indeed had a cheeky response to the reporter: “Put on a f****** fight in the parking lot. “Dude, I can’t believe you just said that. You know ‘PFL-ator’ was here on Friday? Did anybody know that? I didn’t know until f****** Friday!”

Following the major bust-up that happened at the PFL, White took to X - formerly known as Twitter - and made a snide remark about the Professional Fighters League. He wrote, “Had to be fight of the night if it was at PFL.”

The Brutal Bust-Up Between Vettori and Allen

Tensions rose fairly quickly between the pair

Combat sports journalist Alex Behunin reported on X that tensions erupted into a heated scuffle in the casino area after the event concluded.

Vettori got into an altercation with UFC light-heavyweight George Tokkos, Allen's team-mate. Michael Johnson, a UFC lightweight veteran, was also present at the scene and tried to calm the situation down.

However, Allen then stepped in and unleashed a barrage of punches on Vettori, knocking the former middleweight title challenger onto a casino table.