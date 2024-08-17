Dana White had a hilarious response as two UFC stars caused an insane brawl at a PFL event. Despite Impa Kasanganay vs Josh Silveira serving as the PFL 8 headliner, it was actually the action outside the Octagon which seemed to draw the attention of many.

UFC middleweight contenders Marvin Vettori and Brendan Allen got into a brawl following the event at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida.

The pair have been on each other's radar for quite some time now and were supposed to go head-to-head in the cage back in April. However, Vettori was forced to pull out of the contest due to injury.

It's fair to say that the altercation garnered quite a bit of attention and went viral on social media. Even the UFC chief had to have his say on the matter.

Related
1

Dana White's Brutal Swipe at PFL

The UFC president didn't hold back

Dana White

It's not the first time White has taken a dig at a rival promotion, including the PFL. In the build-up to one of the biggest cards in the history of the UFC, UFC 300, a reporter pointed out that Bellator and PFL had an event in Hawaii.

White simply couldn’t keep it in. He indeed had a cheeky response to the reporter: “Put on a f****** fight in the parking lot. “Dude, I can’t believe you just said that. You know ‘PFL-ator’ was here on Friday? Did anybody know that? I didn’t know until f****** Friday!”

Following the major bust-up that happened at the PFL, White took to X - formerly known as Twitter - and made a snide remark about the Professional Fighters League. He wrote, “Had to be fight of the night if it was at PFL.”

The Brutal Bust-Up Between Vettori and Allen

Tensions rose fairly quickly between the pair

Combat sports journalist Alex Behunin reported on X that tensions erupted into a heated scuffle in the casino area after the event concluded.

Vettori got into an altercation with UFC light-heavyweight George Tokkos, Allen's team-mate. Michael Johnson, a UFC lightweight veteran, was also present at the scene and tried to calm the situation down.

However, Allen then stepped in and unleashed a barrage of punches on Vettori, knocking the former middleweight title challenger onto a casino table.

Related
