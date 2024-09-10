With the UFC just days away from entering the seismic Las Vegas venue that is The Sphere for UFC 306, excitement is rife as this five-fight main card has the potential to visually and physically be one of the best PPV's in the company's history.

Having spent a reported $20 million to make sure this event goes down in history, Dana White is now on a tour of interviews and has been mentioning a few fighters who have gone down in history, as he revealed who he believes is on the UFC's Mount Rushmore, and it's a hard list to contest, although some massive names have been left out.

Having been the president of the UFC since 2001, Dana White has seen some of the greatest fighters to ever do it. From the likes of Jose Aldo and Khabib Nurmagomedov, to Demetrious Johnson and Anderson Silva, these greats are just a few of many who missed out on a spot on White's Rushmore list, with the first person on the list being Jon Jones.

Jon Jones

Jones is the current UFC heavyweight champion, and is already in the UFC Hall of Fame. For most MMA fans, Jones is a given to be on this list, having already cemented himself as arguably one of the greatest heavyweights to step foot into an Octagon. With a big fight brewing against the interim heavyweight champion, Tom Aspinall, all eyes will be on Jones to reclaim his spot on the throne.

Ronda Rousey