Highlights Francis Ngannou's boxing debut against Tyson Fury was incredibly impressive, despite not ultimately winning.

Ngannou's early knockdown of Fury showed his potential for a historic victory, and his performance can never be discredited.

Francis Ngannou stunned the world last night with an incredible display in his boxing debut against undefeated WBC champion Tyson Fury, despite ultimately coming up short. There are not many fighters with higher stock right now after the ex-UFC fighter scored a huge knockdown of the 'Gypsy King' and looked to be edging extremely near to a historic win going into the tight final rounds.

Fury had gone into the contest as the overwhelming favourite given the huge experience gap between the fighters, which had certainly showed beforehand when their paid work had been compared. UFC president Dana White, who has a strained relationship with 'The Predator', was open to voicing his concerns before the fight, but it is fair to say they haven't aged well at all.

Francis Ngannou's huge knockdown v Tyson Fury

Ngannou came out with no expectation from the fighting world, but all of his hope and confidence radiated through as he came to the ring to try and defy the odds again in his combat sports career. He began with sheer intensity and aggression, taking the fight to the boxing champion who was left astonished by his rival's early tempo.

But what was to happen was hard to even fathom, with the scarce puncher's chance he had been given suddenly becoming reality in the third round, as he landed a booming left hook which left Tyson Fury on his back on the canvas bringing an audible gasp. It was a stunning moment, as Ngannou tried to put his foot on the gas and close the show, but in typical fashion the 'Gypsy King' was able to survive.

The fight continued in a similar pattern, but Fury was able to restore a small amount of momentum, which may have been in part down to an illegal elbow which the referee missed. Punch stats then showed Ngannou's output dropped off in the final stanza, but it was an incredible performance and one that can never be discredited.

Francis Ngannou v Tyson Fury official scorecards

Despite Ngannou's extremely brave attempt to stop Fury within the distance and cause one of the biggest upsets in boxing history, the event went to the judges scorecards at the final bell with many believing he had done enough to score a debut win. But the decision came and it was Ngannou who was left dissapointed, despite being announced as a winner according to the first official.

Fury had his hand raised and remained undefeated with a majority decision declared, but the ex-UFC champion can perhaps consider himself unlucky to have not earned a draw given the magnitude of his performance. It was a moment which looked like it may have completely derailed Fury's mega-money plan to face Usyk, and even the Ukrainian was stunned ringside throughout as Ngannou may have given him belief that he to can do a job on the champion.

Dana White's words on Fury v Ngannou backfire

UFC kingpin Whyte now shares a strained relationship with the former heavyweight champion, after he elected to depart the UFC and turn down contract offers to pursue a future in boxing and sign with the PFL. Many believed White would consider staging Fury v Ngannou himself given his involvement in the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, but he was quick to distance himself.

In fact, White was so brutal on it that he gave Ngannou absolutely no chance in the fight and outright refused to promote the event, a decision which he may well regret on review given the events that unfolded...

“That fight’s definitely not a lock,” White said. Fury is the best boxer, one of the greatest boxers of all time. You look at the guys he’s beaten and how easily he’s beaten them. I don’t love the crossover fights. I don’t love ’em. They’re f***ing stupid. F***ing waste of time, energy, and money.