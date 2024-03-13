Highlights D'Andre Swift signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with the Chicago Bears.

Justin Field's athleticism at the quarterback position could benefit Swift's play in Chicago.

Potential draft option Caleb Williams' lack of experience could add unnecessary pressure on Swift in the backfield.

The Chicago Bears kicked off their free agency with the acquisition of Pro Bowl running back D'Andre Swift, who last played with the Philadelphia Eagles and appeared in 16 games in 2023. Chicago signed the 25-year-old to a three-year, $24 million contract following his first 1000-yard campaign with the Eagles in 2023.

Immediately, Swift steps in as the feature back in a Bears' offense that could feature either Justin Fields or Caleb Williams at the quarterback position going into the 2024 season. How could the Bears quarterback situation affect Swift's play next season?

Swift Is Fresh off the Best Season of His Young Career

In his first season as a feature back with the Eagles after sharing a backfield with Jamaal Williams for the Detroit Lions, Swift thrived, posting career-highs in carries, rushing yards, and scrimmage yards in 2023.

The 2023 season saw Swift break out in Philadelphia's offense as their starting running back, carrying the ball 229 times for 1,049 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 4.6 yards per carry.

D'Andre Swift 2023 NFL Ranks Stat Swift NFL Rank Carries 229 12th Rushing Yards 1,049 5th Yards Per Carry 4.6 T-10th Rushing TDs 5 T-12th

Swift finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yards and his efforts earned him his first Pro Bowl nod of his career following his best season to date, and the Bears' front office took notice.

Despite Chicago's talent on the offensive side of the ball with players like Swift and D.J. Moore set to lead the offense in 2024, the Bears still have uncertainty at the quarterback position.

Why D’Andre Swift Could Succeed With Fields As the Bears' Starter

Field's athleticism and rushing ability could help open up Chicago's rushing game for Swift

Chicago's inability to trade Fields thus far could be a blessing in disguise as the NFL Draft gets closer. Leading up to free agency, the Bears made a strong push to move Fields, with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and Minnesota Vikings reportedly expressing interest in the former first-rounder.

As free agency grew closer, Chicago remained unable to find a suitor for Fields and by Monday night, the Steelers, Falcons, and Vikings all had new quarterbacks.

As the offseason goes on, the task of trading Fields will only get harder for the Bears, who many expected to use their first-overall pick on Williams in the draft. If Chicago decides to build around Fields due to their inability to trade him, trading down could allow the team to bolster their roster and build for the future. Sticking with Fields could also help their new running back find his footing in Chicago.

Given Fields' rushing ability, the pairing with Swift in the backfield will take some of the pressure off of the newly acquired running back, similar to the Jalen Hurts pairing in Philadelphia. Swift's pairing with a rushing threat at quarterback added a new element for defenses to respect and defend, and a similar duo could reap the same benefits as the Eagles' backfield last season.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Justin Fields recorded 2,021 rushing yards in just 36 games, making him the third quarterback in NFL history to break the 2,000-yard rushing mark in his first three seasons. Lamar Jackson (2,906) and Cam Newton (2,032) are the only other QBs to accomplish this feat.

Another reason Swift could be more effective with Fields is the veteran presence at the quarterback position. Fields has been around the system in Chicago, developing under Matt Eberflus, allowing Chicago to open up the playbook given his experience.

Field's arm talent also gives defenses a problem to worry about, forcing them to drop back in coverage to respect play action shots over the top.

The pairing of Swift with Fields could be in the best interest for the Bears offense, rather than looking to the draft and starting all over with a new quarterback. Chicago has pieces in place to allow Fields to succeed and, in turn, possibly allow their rushing attack to flourish next season.

There is no doubt about Williams' talent, but his decision to push his meeting with the Bears back could raise some questions. On top of some red flags at the combine, Williams' potential pairing with Swift in the backfield could put more pressure on Chicago's new running back for several reasons.

Why Swift Could Struggle With Caleb Williams As the Bears' Starter

Williams' lack of experience and threat as a rusher could put some pressure on Swift

The consensus top quarterback in this year's draft class has been expected to be the top pick by the Bears for some time. Overall, Chicago could elect to unload Fields for cheaper than they'd prefer and give the keys to Williams going forward if they're sold on the former Heisman Trophy winner.

Drafting Williams could prove to be a good decision over time, but could cause some immediate short-term trouble within Chicago's offense, especially in the rushing game.

Adding Williams to an offense that features Swift could cause problems for a running back who excels with a rushing threat next to him at the quarterback spot. Williams is an excellent improviser as a quarterback but doesn't have the size or athleticism of someone like Fields, who could manage more wear-and-tear as a rusher.

Chicago would most likely prefer a better pass-catcher at running back next to Williams, something that Swift is decent at, but not to the extent of backs like Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara. Swift is at his best getting downhill in the rushing game, something that would be hard in a more shotgun-oriented offensive scheme with Williams under center.

On top of this, adding a rookie quarterback typically puts greater pressure on the rushing attack, as teams want to limit the mistakes of their inexperienced signal callers. Swift being the primary focus of defenses could cause him to be less effective as a runner. Overall, Chicago could still decide to select Williams, but may not maximize their rushing attack's potential with Swift the way they would prefer.

