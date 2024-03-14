Highlights D'Angelo Russell's learned about the importance of vocal leadership from Draymond Green during his short stint with the Golden State Warriors.

Russell went from being engulfed in trade rumors to becoming one of the Lakers' most important pieces this season.

Russell has stepped up his game as of late and will be key in helping the Lakers through this final stretch of the regular season.

Three months in the same locker room as Draymond Green was all it took for the Golden State Warriors forward to have an imprint on Los Angeles Lakers guard D'Angelo Russell. Russell has become a vocal leader in the Lakers locker room amid their late-season playoff push.

In an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin, the Lakers point guard revealed he took notes from Green on how to make an impact on his team with his voice.

"When I got around Draymond, I seen him in the film room, like really talking and really creating controversy. Really challenging [teammates] and really doing that on purpose. And I saw how we grew. We weren't even a good team, but we grew because of that dialogue in the film room. Then I get here and nobody talks but Bron. I was like, 'What the f---?' And then I just started being vocal, and that became where my IQ is exposed now."

Russell had the shortest stint of his career with Green and the Warriors, and as he mentioned, it even came during the team's worst season of their dynastic era, when they finished with the worst record in the NBA.

But that time served as a valuable experience for the former No. 2 overall pick as he was able to learn and be a sponge while being in a winning organization with some of the greatest winners in the league, such as Green.

He has taken the lessons he learned from that stint and is becoming one of the Lakers' most important pieces this season alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Russell Has Dealt With a Ton of Adversity

Has been in the trade rumor mill all season

Russell's in-season turnaround has become a sight to behold for Laker Nation. This is a guy who went from being the center of trade talks all season long, to becoming one of the most important pieces for the team on and off the floor.

For much of the campaign, Russell's name was often seen in the trade rumor mill, as the Lakers sought to find a third star to pair alongside James and Davis. Zach LaVine's name was in the conversation and so was Dejounte Murray's. Russell was the primary piece they intended to send away to acquire one of those two stars.

The 28-year-old was inconsistent to start the season. This, coupled with his fallout in the 2023 NBA playoffs, where he wound up getting benched in the Western Conference Finals, is partly why they were looking to move on from him. In fact, the 6-foot-3 guard was even demoted to the bench for seven games this season.

But Russell did not let the noise get to him.

"When I'm straddling the line of 'I can be traded,' ain't nobody saying, 'Hey bro, don't worry about that trade s---.' I'm getting ate up in the media and ain't nobody saying nothing? Cool. I'm on my own. I'm on my own s---. I ain't tripping, I'm built for that. My approach: Care less, do better. And that's what was."

For the most part, Russell just let his game do the talking. And he has since made a statement while doing so.

From Trade Chip to Important Contributor

Playing like the third star the Lakers need

Russell never mentioned anything about the bench demotion, but it seems like he took it rather personally. Since moving back to the starting lineup, the Lakers guard has been playing out of his mind with averages of 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 6.4 assists on 47.7 percent field goal shooting, including a scorching 45.7 percent from beyond the arc.

D'Angelo Russell - 2023-24 Stats Splits Categories Since Returning to Starting 5 Stats Prior (Including Bench Stint) PPG 22.5 14.7 RPG 3.3 2.7 APG 6.4 6.1 FG% 47.7% 46.4% 3P% 45.7% 38.5%

Russell's torrid stretch began even before the trade deadline, which is part of the reason why the Lakers chose to stick with him. It turns out that the third star they've been looking for is the guy they've been trying to trade away all along.

Russell played arguably his best game of the season last week, when he erupted for a season-high 44 points. He scored 21 of those 44 in the fourth quarter and made nine three-pointers to lead the LeBron James-less Lakers to a 123-122 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers are still in the thick of an incredibly tight Western Conference playoff race. Russell will need to continue doing what he's been doing over the last couple of months if Los Angeles wants any chance to secure a postseason berth and potentially make another deep run in this year's playoffs.