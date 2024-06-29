Highlights D'Angelo Russell accepted his $18.7M player option to return to the Lakers.

Russell stated that new head coach JJ Redick was a driving factor behind his decision.

The Lakers are likely to trade Russell, with potential landing spots including Nets, Jazz, and Magic.

The biggest question mark for the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the upcoming Free Agency was D'Angelo Russell's future. The 28-year-old had a player option for the 2024-25 season worth $18.7 million, which he finally accepted on Friday, June 28, a day before the deadline.

The initial reports after the Lakers' first-round exit were clear: Russell was on his way out. A divorce looked likely after Russell struggled once again in the postseason, and so a fresh start for both sides was deemed the best. However, with the deadline closing in, ESPN's Brian Windhorst revealed that there was a sudden shift due to market demand, making a return likely for Russell. And by the end of the day, the All-Star's decision was confirmed.

Russell just made a short statement after he opted in, as he issued his vote of confidence for his new head coach, JJ Redick.

“I love what JJ is about and I really see myself thriving under his guidance to help win at a high level.”

Redick, who retired in 2021, was one of the best shooters of his generation. There's no doubt that he can help DLo, who is the Lakers' best shooter on most nights, to further improve his craft.

Will Russell Stay Long Enough To Work With Redick?

He has been in trade rumors for a while now

Russell began his second stint with the Lakers after the trade deadline in 2023. He made an instant impact, becoming the shooter they desperately needed and a complimentary third or fourth star alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But when the lights shined the brightest during the postseason, Russell was nowhere to be seen.

Ever since then, his name has always been dangling in trade talks. And these talks only became worse after a consecutive season of him falling apart in the playoffs.

D'Angelo Russell - Stats for Lakers Since 2023 Category Regular Season Post-Season PPG 17.9 13.5 APG 6.3 4.5 FG% 46.0% 41.4% 3PT% 41.5% 31.3%

Now that he has accepted his player option, he is back in those talks immediately, with The Athletic's Jovan Buha reporting that the Lakers are "aggressive in pursuing" a trade involving Russell. Out of the players that the Lakers would be willing to trade, Russell is their best asset. So any trade they make will likely be surrounding him.

They may go into the season with him as their starting point guard, but it's highly unlikely he stays beyond the trade deadline. The Lakers have already made two unsuccessful attempts in the playoffs with this roster, and will definitely want to make a change rather than go for a third try.

Potential Landing Spots for Russell

Could a Big Apple return be on the cards?

After being drafted by the Lakers in 2015, Russell spent two years in Hollywood before being traded to the Brooklyn Nets. He spent two seasons there and made his only All-Star appearance in his second year as a Net, before being traded away.

With the Nets now in a rebuilding phase, the Lakers could be making a phone call soon. While Cam Johnson would fit like a glove on the Lakers roster, they would have to hurry up since his skill set is highly coveted around the league.

Russell could also end up with the Utah Jazz, with the Lakers reportedly being interested in Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler. The Orlando Magic could also be a potential landing spot if the Lakers target Wendell Carter Jr. As the season progresses and teams realize where they stand, more options are likely to emerge. But it seems almost certain that Russell won't complete another season wearing purple and gold.