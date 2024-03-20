Highlights D'Angelo Russell is expected to opt out of his Los Angeles Lakers deal, setting up an intriguing free agency if that's how it plays out.

A valuable addition for teams needing guards or close to contender status, he could impact teams like the Spurs, Thunder and Clippers all in different ways.

Potential landing spots could also feature longer-shot options such as the Kings or Jazz, where he may be the missing piece for their roster.

Although D’Angelo Russell could stay with the Los Angeles Lakers through next season (2024-25), it’s expected that he will choose to opt out and enter 2024 NBA free agency. His play certainly warrants it, averaging 18.1 points, 6.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds a game.

Although not career highs for him in any of those categories, he is averaging a career low in turnovers. This means he’s playing some of the most efficient basketball of his career.

Thus, he could be a valuable addition to a number for teams that are either losing one of the many guards entering free agency, or that are one piece away from entering the contender conversation. Here’s a look at five possible landing spots for Russell in free agency, if he opts out of his contract.

Spurs: Russell Teams Up With Wembanyama

Russell can fit well with current young core

The San Antonio Spurs, possessing a phenom prospect in Victor Wembanyama and a solid group of surrounding players, could benefit greatly from a guard like Russell. Both a talented outside scorer and a smooth playmaker, Russell would almost be able to fit right into, and even enhance, their strengths.

Bringing more space to their offense, Russell’s perimeter presence would give both Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell more room to work in the midrange (especially coming off a good Russell read). It would also allow both Jeremy Sochan and Wembanyama more room to work in the paint.

Not that Wembanyama needs the extra room, as his height and freakish athleticism allow him to make a plethora of different moves, but the added layer of Russell’s game could increase the quantity and quality of the chances he gets.

The Spurs also currently have the most free cap space, granting them the ability to sign Russell. They could aim for a higher quality player, with a number of guards entering free agency this offseason, but with future paydays looming, Russell would be a very solid addition without demanding the same payout as some of the other options.

Clippers a Fit Amid Looming Free Agency Questions

With stars in free agency a possibility, Russell could fill the gap in Los Angeles

With both Paul George and James Harden currently set to enter free agency this offseason, the Los Angeles Clippers might be looking for another option. Barring a new contract for George and/or Harden (which is still very possible), the Clippers could look to add some firepower in free agency.

Already familiar with his play, as the Clippers and Lakers have played four times this season, Russell has played extremely well against the L.A. rival this season.

D'Angelo Russell 2023-24 Stats vs. Clippers Opponent PPG RPG APG Against NBA 18.1 3.0 6.4 Against the Clippers 21.3 2.3 7.0

Although both Harden and George are elite players, both are likely on their final contract or two, at least as top-tier level players. It doesn’t help that the team essentially has three primary players. By swapping Russell for either of those guys, it would bring more efficiency and room for depth spending.

The Clippers do have one of the highest quality rosters top to bottom in the league, but if they’re not able to win a championship this year, they might be looking to change direction a little. In Russell, they could do so without having to change his scenery.

Thunder's Young Core Could Add Another Playmaker

Russell's consistency would be perfect for OKC

Being the third option with the Lakers has suited Russell’s game well, and with the Oklahoma City Thunder he would be playing behind another two extremely talented players. Joining Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the backcourt would add instant offense, and could make Chet Holmgren’s game smoother with more space and looks.

Against the Thunder this season, Russell has yet to post a sub-40 field goal percentage and has a three point percentage of 41.4 percent. Aside from showing consistency in his scoring against the Thunder, Russell also dished out 22 assists while committing 11 turnovers. For every turnover, he makes two assists.

With the Thunder ranking third lowest in turnovers this season, Russell would fit right in.

Could Russell Be Missing Piece for Kings?

Russell could be the one playmaker the Kings need

The Sacramento Kings, seemingly one piece away from contention, could be a sneakily good place for Russell to end up. Aside from having a game style complimentary to big man Domantas Sabonis, Russell and De’Aaron Fox on the same squad would constantly keep opposing defenders on their toes.

Russell and Fox Comparison Player PPG RPG APG Russell 18.1 3.0 6.4 Fox 26.8 4.4 5.7

His ability to pass the ball would be appreciated as well, as the Kings are currently eighth in assists. The Kings aren’t far off from competing for the top of the west, and Russell could be the player to take them over the hump.

Jazz an Unlikely Outcome But Russell Could Push Utah to Next Level

It might not be the most likely, but Russell could benefit the Jazz greatly

Although they’d have to move some things around, both the Utah Jazz and Russell could benefit from teaming up.

Russell is the kind of player that can fully unlock Lauri Markkanen’s potential without having to sacrifice any aspect of his own play. He’d also be a nice compliment to Collin Sexton.

Slightly outperforming current Jazz player Jordan Clarkson, and bringing more athleticism, Russell’s game would fit seamlessly with their current core.

He’s played extremely well against the Jazz this season, too, averaging 21.3 points, seven assists and 2.4 rebounds in their four games played. When a player performs well against a particular team, it doesn’t mean he’ll fit with that team well, but it does reinforce the player's talent to the franchise.

Russell's Free Agency Options Feature Varying Outlooks

With his ability to both shoot and pass, paired with Russell's athleticism and high basketball IQ, he could help any of these teams take a step forward. Seemingly flourishing as the third option, he is a capable and consistent scorer who can relieve stars when they’re having off nights.

Even if potential future talented teammates aren’t always performing at the top level, Russell consistently puts up quality numbers. He's proving to be reliable and that's a major benefit to any NBA team with numerous franchises currently lacking depth and missing playmaking abilities outside of their top 2-3 players.