Highlights D'Angelo Russell has shown flashes of greatness this season, but the guard has historically struggled with consistency.

He's improved off-ball scoring and secondary facilitation this year alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Historical playoff stats suggest Russell may not maintain his current level of play in the postseason.

Last Friday, D'Angelo Russell had arguably the best game of his NBA career.

Russell put up 44 points and nine assists while leading a LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers team to a victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. He shot 68 percent from the field, 75 percent from three, and scored 21 of the Lakers' 27 fourth quarter points.

His performance was sensational, and gave a good representation of the type of player Russell could be at his peak. Russell at his best is a tough shot maker, great secondary facilitator, and an elite scoring threat. However, the problem with Russell has never been his ability to play to his ceiling, it's always been his inability to do so consistently.

Just the game prior to the best performance of his career, he put up ten points on 30 percent shooting in a loss to the Sacramento Kings. Although he's been on a tear, it doesn't seem like he's been able to shake off this inconsistency.

As the Lakers are heading into the final seasons of the LeBron era, they're faced with the "D'Angelo Russell" dilemma. Is it worth investing in Russell as a third option for what could be the franchise's final championship contention window for the foreseeable future, or is it better to take a gamble on someone else?

It's tough to figure out if Russell has actually turned over a new leaf, or if it's the same old story being told once again.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic : D'Angelo Russell became the third player in Lakers history to make nine three-pointers in a single game, joining Kobe Bryant (four times) and LeBron James.

Russell is an Elite Third Option

Averaging 22 points per game since the new year

Since the new year, and more specifically, since his trade rumors started getting more traction, Russell has been on a tear. He's averaged nearly 22 points per game, while shooting 45 percent from three. During this span, he's held the fifth-highest offensive rating and fourth-highest net rating on the team.

D'Angelo Russell - Stats Before and After January 1st Stat Before After PPG 14.8 21.9 FG% 46.6 47.6 3PT% 38.8 45.0 TS% 57.3 61.8

Russell has become a better off-ball player this season. He's averaging five percent more assisted field goals compared to last season, and he's shooting 44 percent on catch and shoot three pointers.

This improvement off the ball has proved to be crucial to the Lakers' success. They've had the sixth most wins since February, around the same time Russell started playing at a high level. His ability to be a tertiary scoring threat means that opposing defenses can't easily double on James or Anthony Davis, as they'd give up open looks to Russell.

While he's improved off the ball, he's still deadly on ball when he's hot. As a streaky, confidence-dependent player, Russell is nearly unstoppable when he's feeling it, and during those moments, could be a legitimate primary or secondary scoring threat.

In the possession below, he delivers an insanely difficult heat check three to put the Lakers up 24.

Alongside his tremendous scoring ceiling, Russell has proven to be a great secondary facilitator. He's averaging 6.2 assists per game and 9.7 potential assists while sporting the second-lowest usage rate of his career.

He's no longer the same ball-dominant guard that he once was, and has proven to be able to provide value as an off-ball scorer, and as a facilitator.

Can Russell Change His Narrative?

Averaged six points on 32 percent shooting in last year's Western Conference Finals

While Russell has been playing at a high level recently, it's important to note that it's nothing out of the ordinary. He's had excellent stretches of games before. After all, he is a former All-Star. The problem is whether he can keep it up come playoff time.

During the second half of the 2023 NBA season, Russell averaged 17.4 points on 49 percent shooting and played a huge role in helping the Lakers secure a Play-In seed. However, his performance in the playoffs dipped.

His true shooting percentage in last year's playoffs dropped by nine percent from the regular season. That difference is the most for any conference finalist starting guard in that year's playoffs.

D'Angelo Russell - Career Stats Regular Season vs Playoffs Stat Regular Season Playoffs PPG 17.8 14.1 FG% 43.1 38.9 3PT% 36.9 32.9 eFG% 51.6 45.8

And that poor performance wasn't an anomaly, but rather the story of Russell's playoff career. His production and averages always drop, and he's never proven himself to be a capable postseason contributor.

In the play below, Russell misses back to back three pointers, which would've tied the game. On both attempts, his defenders were late on the rotation and contest, yet Russell couldn't connect.

This wasn't just a cherry-picked possession. Russell shot only 13 percent from three in that series, 28 percent worse than he shot during the regular season.

The Lakers found themselves losing by single digits in three of the four losses, and it's not unfair to say that the series outcome could've gone differently had Russell played at just 50 percent of the level he showcased during the regular season.

While he currently looks like a revitalized player, he hasn't proven to be capable of translating his regular season success to the playoffs. Based on statistics and historical context, it's likely that his shooting woes will return in the postseason, and it's up to him to prove otherwise.

His recent performance has given the Lakers a difficult decision to make. Do they put their trust in Russell to maintain this level of play as a third option or are they better off gambling on someone that can showcase more consistency?