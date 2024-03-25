Highlights The Lakers have created a 2.5 game gap to the Golden State Warriors as they seek to climb up the Western Conference standings before the end of the season.

D'Angelo Russell has been the key cog in the Lakers' late surge with high scoring consistency.

Head coach Darvin Ham's shift in focus on offense has inadvertently affected the Lakers' defensive efficiency.

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to make a late-season surge – reminiscent of last year – in order to try and avoid having to qualify for the NBA post-season via the Play-In tournament.

But, after posting a 12-7 winning record since the trade deadline, NBA insider Mark Medina identifies point-guard D’Angelo Russell as the most instrumental player during the Lakers' recent run of form, stating that he has consistently played at a ‘really high level’.

Lakers Creating Separation With Teams Below

Currently sitting 2.5 games ahead of 10th placed Warriors

The Lakers have endured a rollercoaster 2023-24 season, and have been largely underwhelming considering the All-Star talent available to them on the roster, including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and, to some extent, D’Angelo Russell.

This has been attributed, in part, to a seeming shift in priorities, whereby head coach Darvin Ham has opted to focus more on offensive efficiency, while the James-Davis era has largely been defined by the team’s defensive foundations.

This transition has seen the Lakers' defense suffer severely, where they rank 17th in the league for defensive efficiency with a 115.5 defensive rating, down from their 113.2 rating just one season prior.

Lakers Defense By Year Year DRTG Rank Playoff DRTG Rank 2019-20 106.1 3rd 108.7 6th 2020-21 106.8 1st 109.3 5th 2021-22 112.8 21st N/A N/A 2022-23 113.2 12th 110.3 5th 2023-24 115.5 17th N/A N/A

This comes despite Davis offering consistently solid defensive contributions, which has seen him re-enter the top five conversation for the coveted Defensive Player of the Year award, ranking third in the NBA for rebounds per game with 12.5, and top five for blocks, amassing 2.4 per contest.

But, while James and Davis’ elite level of play was widely expected, Russell’s performances - and consistency - have come as more of a surprise.

With back-up point-guard, Gabe Vincent, having featured in only five outings this season due to a lingering knee injury, much of the backcourt playmaking responsibilities were pushed onto Russell. But, it has been a role in which he has flourished, and has subsequently seen him dubbed as the Lakers’ ‘secret weapon’.

Despite their talent-studded roster, the Lakers are still trailing their Western Conference counterparts, sitting in ninth place.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In their match-up against the Indiana Pacers on Sunday night, for the first time since 1971, four Lakers starters scored 25-plus points in a single game. It is also only the seventh time in NBA history that a team has done so.

Though, over the last few outings, they have created a two-and-a-half game separation from the 10th placed Golden State Warriors, while they are still chasing down those ahead of them, now a mere three games back of the sixth overall seed, which is occupied by the Phoenix Suns.

Russell Has Played at ‘Such a High Level’ of Late

While Medina is quick to acknowledge that most of the Lakers’ offense – and subsequent success – is generated by the production of James and Davis, he named Russell as the player who has been the most instrumental in Los Angeles’ most recent stretch of form, alluding to his scoring consistency regardless of the health of his teammates.

“Everything usually starts with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and they certainly deserve credit. But in fairness, I think the main catalyst has been D’Angelo Russell because he has really played at such a high level, whether those players have been playing or not. Dating back to the trade deadline last season, the Lakers were always mindful of his strengths and weaknesses. His strengths – a great playmaker, really making sure the offense runs the right way, and he can get good shots or make big shots. His weaknesses - he's a streaky shooter, not great as a defender.”

Carrying the Lakers Down the Stretch

20.1 PPG on 43.9 3P% since the trade deadline

Reflecting on the 2023-24 campaign, Medina highlights that Russell’s shooting inconsistencies earlier on in the season were largely in part due to his ever-changing role within the rotation, whereby Ham was often experimenting with different lineups and roles for the team, which included Russell taking on a bench role.

But now that he was firmly named back in the starting five, this seemingly gave him the comfort and confidence to play freely, and showcase his talent as both a scorer, and playmaker.

“Since the trade deadline, he's really stepped up as far as his high scoring output. He’s never going to be a lockdown defender, but he's been better as a team defender. And I think the bigger thing is, even throughout the season, there's been an inconsistency with his shooting. But in retrospect, a lot of his struggles had more to do with opportunity and staggered lineups, than it was about him. And now that he's been given a consistent role, D’Angelo is allowed to be D’Angelo and do what he does best.”

Allowing Russell such freedom on the court led to him setting the Lakers’ franchise record for made three-pointers in a season, now at 187 threes and counting, the 15th best mark in the Association this season.

D'Angelo Russell - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Category PTS FG% Drives 4.5 47.5 Catch-and-Shoot 5.7 44.9 Pull-Ups 5.5 40.2 Paint Touch 1.0 71.4

Averaging 18.0 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists, the 27-year-old has proved himself to be an elite third option on offense behind James and Davis, and is leading the Lakers in three-point percentage, shooting a career-high 42.3 percent shooting clip from behind the arc.

Most of Russell’s shot attempts have come from above the break three’s, in which he has averaged 42.6 percent from his 5.8 shot attempts, while he converts corner three’s at a rate of 43.3 percent.

But, Russell isn’t coy about shooting just from deep.

He also has an efficient mid-range game, in which he converts his shots from 41.8 percent, while inside the paint he is just as efficient, knocking his 3.0 attempts per contest down at a rate of 40.7 percent.

There is no doubt that Russell has been an instrumental part of the Lakers’ offensive scheme, especially post-trade deadline, and with a lot of work still to be done if Los Angeles are going to climb up the standings and avoid the Play-In tournament, they are going to need to be able to rely on their starting point-guard to continue his hot shooting streak.

Nonetheless, with their recent form of late, Russell and the Lakers have demonstrated their potential to become one of the standout performers as they approach the Play-In tournament, but ultimately, they need to rely on other team’s results if they are to climb out of those positions and secure that elusive automatic post-season berth.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.