Highlights The Lakers are considering making roster moves as the trade deadline approaches, with D'Angelo Russell considered their most valuable trade asset.

The Lakers have been linked with Dejounte Murray as a potential trade target.

Despite shooting inconsistencies, Russell has been shown to have a significant impact on the team's offense when he is on the court.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently in a very poor run of form, having won only six of their previous 18 games, and continuing to slide down the Western Conference rankings. As such, they now face the predicament of whether to abandon their continuity project and make some roster moves as the trade deadline fast approaches.

If they were to decide to go down that route, NBA insider Mark Medina argues point-guard, D’Angelo Russell would be their most valuable trade asset due to his playmaking and shooting abilities.

Up-and-down season, now in market for a guard

Linked with Dejounte Murray, Zach LaVine

The Lakers have struggled of late to put wins on the board, especially since winning the inaugural In-Season Tournament back in December, having won only six of their last 18 games since hoisting the trophy.

However, their wins haven’t just come against teams in the NBA who have below .500 records. Perhaps surprisingly, they picked up two wins against the impressive Oklahoma City Thunder, as well as defeating their arena rivals the L.A. Clippers, of whom are each vying for the top spots in the West.

Nonetheless, the Lakers currently find themselves sitting just within a Play-In tournament spot in 10th place, with a 20-21 record so far on the season and this has prompted rumors over whether they will choose to forgo their continuity experiment and be one of the most active teams ahead of the trade deadline next month.

Los Angeles Lakers - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Category Statistic League Rank Points scored 114.1 19th Opponent points scored 115.5 16th Assists % 65.6 8th Rebound % 49.8 21st Field goal % 48.7 7th Three-point field goal % 35.7 20th Stats as of Jan. 16, 2024

Reports have surfaced suggesting that the L.A. outfit could be in the market for a new guard, one who boasts an element of quickness and athleticism, something which current Lakers guards D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves don’t have in their repertoire.

As such, they have been linked with Atlanta Hawks guard, Dejounte Murray, who is reportedly available on the market, and the two sides are thought to have had some initial conversations over a deal, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While Murray can offer a more dynamic array of skills in the backcourt, including improved three-point shooting, in order to get a deal over the line, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports that L.A. would most likely have to part ways with Reaves or Max Christie.

However, these are players the Lakers have made clear that they are reluctant to give up in any potential trade, despite rumors that there have been brewing issues between head coach Darvin Ham and Reaves.

The most likely trade candidate for the Lakers would be Russell, but Medina previously reported that Atlanta would be hesitant to make a deal involving Russell as they would likely be concerned with his fit alongside their franchise star, Trae Young.

The Lakers had also been linked with disgruntled Chicago Bulls guard, Zach LaVine, but have since withdrawn their interest in the guard, with Brian Windhorst of ESPN predicting a ‘zero chance’ that the Lakers will wind up with the two-time All-Star on their roster after the deadline passes.

Lakers have been ‘mostly high’ on Russell

Medina argues that while the Lakers have been ‘mostly high’ on Russell’s performances so far throughout this season, they are very much aware of his inconsistencies when shooting the ball.

As such, he was moved to the bench earlier on in the season, but has since been reinstated back into the starting five as Ham is still tinkering with his line-ups as he looks to steer the team back on track and to winning ways.

Regardless of whether he is a starter or a bench player, the journalist argues that the 27-year-old is still Los Angeles’ ‘most desirable’ trade candidate due to his team-friendly contract.

“I think D’Angelo Russell is going to be the Lakers’ most desirable trade candidate regardless of his role, whether he's a starter or role player, and part of that is because of his contract. He only has two years left on his deal. When they re-signed him this summer, he was willing to waive his no-trade clause with the idea that he was willing to give that up if they were able to retain him. So, with that, they've been mostly high on D’Angelo, because of his playmaking and shooting, but they also know that he can be inconsistent at times.”

Russell’s underrated impact on the court

Team-best minus-5.9 net rating when off the court

While Russell has garnered a reputation for being an inconsistent scorer over the years, in his second stint in L.A., the All-Star has shown he has made some strides in that area of his game.

D'Angelo Russell - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Statistics Category On-Court Off-Court Offensive rating 114.1 106.5 Defensive rating 112.7 112.5 Net rating 1.4 -5.9 Field goal % 49.8 47.4 Three-point field goal % 37.0 34.1 Stats as of Jan. 16, 2024

Despite averaging the fewest shot attempts since his rookie season, 12.4 attempts per game, the nine-year veteran is still averaging 15.4 points a contest.

This comes at 46.9 percent field goal shooting and 39.0 percent from three-point range, in-line with his shooting efficiency over the past few seasons, and both up on his career averages.

Similarly, he is dishing out 6.1 assists per night, again up from his career average of 5.7 assists, while remaining consistent with his assist output over the past three seasons.

While Russell's numbers on the surface don't appear to stand out too much among his team, when delving into the on/off-court analytics, this is where his impact is really highlighted.

When on the court, the Lakers have a team-high 114.1 offensive rating, the only time when L.A. surpasses a rating of 114.0, marginally above Anthony Davis (113.9) and LeBron James (113.2).

In stark contrast, when the 6-foot-3 guard is sitting on the bench, the Lakers' offensive rating significantly drops to 106.5, a swing of minus-7.6, the second-lowest mark, with the team's overall offensive rating worse when Davis is sidelined.

While the Lakers don't suffer too much of a drop-off defensively when Russell is off the court, in fact, it improves by 0.2, not surprising as he is not known for his work on the defensive side of the ball, his overall impact is highlighted by the team's net rating.

When on the court, Russell's contribution leads to a plus-1.4 net rating, with only Rui Hachimura (3.7) and Jarred Vanderbilt's (3.4) higher among those to play more than 15 minutes per game, when on the bench, the Lakers have a team-low minus-5.9 net rating, even lower than James' minus-4.4 net rating.

As such, an argument can be made that Russell’s impact on the Lakers has perhaps gone understated this season, and should he be dealt at the trade deadline, there is a case to be made that with his high basketball IQ and ability to thread the needle, he would perhaps be able to improve the performances of his teammates, whomever they are, around him.

Therefore, he is most certainly one of the Lakers' most desirable trade candidates, and if L.A. are serious about making personnel upgrades, then they should be looking to build any potential trade packages around the All-Star point-guard.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.