Highlights D'Angelo Russell is the starting point guard for the Lakers this season and has a lot to prove after a disappointing post-season.

NBA writer Mark Medina believes that Russell is the most important role player for the Lakers and has the most potential in terms of fueling offensive chemistry on the court.

Despite his shooting struggles in the playoffs, Russell has shown improvement in his shooting and defense, and his ability to facilitate ball movement and floor spacing makes him a key driving force for the Lakers' offense.

D’Angelo Russell has entered the 2023-24 season as the L.A. Lakers starting point-guard with a lot to prove after a disappointing post-season campaign where he was virtually a non-factor. However, NBA writer Mark Medina believes that he is the most important role player, arguing that he has the ‘most potential’ of the Lakers’ supporting cast, while viewing him as the ‘missing piece’ in terms of fueling offensive chemistry on the court.

The return of D’Lo

Initially being drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, the Lakers had high hopes over their new prospect at point-guard to which he mainly delivered, averaging 15.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists in his sophomore season for the Purple and Gold. However, after a public betrayal of then-teammate Nick Young, president of basketball operations, Magic Johnson, saw no other option other than to trade the young up-and-coming star, and he was subsequently traded to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Brook Lopez and the rights to their 2017 draft pick, Kyle Kuzma.

Six seasons passed and during the 2022-23 regular season, the Lakers were looking to offload the failed experiment of Russell Westbrook being at the helm and running the point, and at the February trade deadline, they re-acquired D’Angelo Russell, along with Jarred Vanderbilt and Malik Beasley from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a three-team trade with the Utah Jazz, as reported by ESPN. The hope was that the Lakers could jump-start their season after starting a dismal 2-10, with their playoff hopes fading.

After finishing the season strong, and helping lead the Lakers to a play-in tournament berth, and a subsequent deep post-season run, the Lakers decided to reward the 27-year-old in free-agency, inking the All-Star to a two-year, $37 million deal, as reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. He was just one of many roster pieces to be retained by the 17x NBA champions, with the front-office adopting the approaching of maintaining roster continuity, just as GM Rob Pelinka had publicly stated to the media.

There were questions at one point over whether free-agent pick up Gabe Vincent, who agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with Los Angeles, would edge Russell out to become the starting point-guard, but with the regular season now underway, the 27-year-old saw his place retained as the primary play-maker. Now, the Lakers will be looking to see whether he can further develop his on-court chemistry with their main stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis, while also overcoming his shooting woes which saw his efficiency drop in the post-season.

Medina – Russell ‘has the most potential’ among role players

Medina believes that Russell will be a key driving force of this Lakers offense, helping to facilitate ball movement and floor spacing on the court, noting that despite his own inconsistent shooting last season, particularly in the playoffs, that he has shown he can improve that area of his game.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the journalist said…

“He's [D’Angelo Russell] very important. Now the rankings here of what are the most important with the Lakers, it obviously starts with LeBron James’ health and play, then it continues with Anthony Davis’ health and play. But D’Angelo Russell, I think is the most important factor among all their different role players because he has the most potential, I really think that he is the engine and was that missing piece dating back to last season on what fueled the offensive chemistry in terms of floor spacing, ball movement, team chemistry. But I think that his weaknesses obviously have been pronounced, especially during the playoffs last season with his inconsistent, early streaky shooting, and his subpar defense. To his credit, he's shown that he can be a better shooter. He's embraced more of his defense, but I think it's all about what's most important is locking in on what he does best, and that is making sure that the offense hums smoothly”.

Last season’s statistics

Coming over at the February trade deadline, Russell featured in 17 regular season games for the Purple and Gold in his return, against the Golden State Warriors, he posted 15 points, five rebounds and a team-high six assists in a 109-103 win, almost instantaneously showing the potential on-court chemistry between himself and his new teammates, James and Davis.

D'Angelo Russell - NBA Career Statistics (2016-Present) Minutes Played 29.9 Points 17.7 Assists 5.7 Rebounds 3.5 Steals 1.1 Blocks 0.3 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

According to Statmuse, the 27-year-old would finish the regular season averaging 17.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists in 30.9 minutes per game, while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, and converting 41.4 percent of his shots from deep, both career-highs. However, things took a bad turn in the playoffs, where Russell’s numbers dipped significantly, leading to questions over whether he had the mentality when it counted, and whether he should even be the first-choice at point-guard going forward. In their 16 playoff games, D’Lo would average only 13.3 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds, and despite shooting at an improved rate of 42.6 percent from the field, he shot only 31.0 percent from three. Nevertheless, he had some stand-out performances, most notably in the Lakers’ series-clinching win over Memphis where he went off for 31 points in just 30 minutes of action.

Russell edged out Gabe Vincent for the starting point-guard spot and there is optimism over him being able to deliver this upcoming season, backed by his impressive pre-season play where in six pre-season outings he averaged 13.5 points and 5.3 assists on a much improved 57.4 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from behind the three-point line, per Real GM.

Read more: L.A. Lakers' shooting 'won't be the best of the best' without Curry, Thompson or Lillard

Whether he can replicate similar numbers across an 82-game season remains to be seen, though, but if the Los Angeles Lakers are going to be serious NBA championship contenders, they will surely be looking to rely upon his play-making, and his ability to knock down shots from all areas of the court.