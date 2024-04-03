Highlights Lakers secure important victory over Raptors, led by D'Angelo Russell's strong performance.

Russell also had the quote of the night, referring to the Raptors as the Lakers' "food" while explaining how the team made it easier on themselves by keeping their foot on the gas.

Lakers need to maintain momentum in upcoming games against a few tough opponents in an effort to move up in the Western Conference standings ahead of the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win over the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night, cruising to a 128–111 victory on the road.

Leading the Lakers in scoring on the night was point guard D'Angelo Russell, who finished with 25 points on the night, going 7-of-14 from beyond the arc while also dishing out seven assists and bringing in two rebounds.

While the game was far from a blowout early, with Los Angeles taking a 64–58 lead into halftime, the Lakers separated themselves in the third quarter, outscoring the Raptors 36–21 in the period and never taking their foot off the gas.

"Tonight was a little easier for us. We didn’t play with our food, and we got it done." — D'Angelo Russell

Speaking with reporters after the game, Russell was pleased that his team finished strong against what he saw as a weaker opponent.

“Teams like that, Brooklyn, Toronto, those are teams, respectfully, that we should beat," Russell said. "Tonight was a little easier for us [than against Brooklyn]. We didn’t play with our food, and we got it done. In Brooklyn, Cam Thomas got going and made it a little harder than it had to be, but that’s what it is: guys are capable of doing that in this league.

"Just trying to grind wins out at this time of the year is what it’s all about. We all know each game’s going to matter — these last six games are all going to matter — so it’s important for us to just keep grinding them out."

The Dominant Win Was Important for the Lakers in More Ways Than One

With Los Angeles in the middle of a tight playoff race, they have little margin for error

With just six games left to play before the start of the NBA postseason, Russell and the Lakers hold the ninth spot in the Western Conference standings. Should they stay there, or fall to tenth, they'll need to win two straight games in the play-in tournament to reach the full postseason field of 16.

But if Los Angeles can find a way to jump up into the eighth or seventh spot, currently held by the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns respectively, they'll need just a single win in the play-in tournament to secure their true spot in the playoffs. Currently, the Lakers are just a game behind the Kings in the standings and 1.5 games back from the Suns.

Looking ahead on the Lakers schedule, Russell, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and company will need to keep moving full throttle. Now winners of seven of their last eight games, the Lakers will face off against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night to cap off their current road trip before returning to Los Angeles.

Back in LA, they face three games in four nights against teams that are all also in the postseason picture — the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Golden State Warriors.

While Russell was pleased that the Lakers didn't "play with their food" on Tuesday night against the Raptors, the meals that are to be served in his team's near future might not go down so easy.