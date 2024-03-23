Highlights D'Angelo Russell set the Lakers' single-season three-point record at 184 three-pointers made.

Russell is having his best three-point shooting season, hitting shots at a 42% rate.

With 12 games left, Russell aims to solidify the record as the Lakers push for the postseason.

D'Angelo Russell made history by setting the Los Angeles Lakers single-season three-point record. In his second stint with the organization, Russell is currently having one of his best seasons in recent memory and has made an immense impact on this team.

In the first quarter of the Lakers' matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers, Russell surpassed Nick Van Exel for the single-season three-point record with his 184th made three of the year. Russell is having his best three-point shooting season of his career, connecting on shots at a rate of 42 percent.

The former All-Star guard has put forth many electric performances, such as a 44-point performance against the Milwaukee Bucks while connecting on nine three-pointers. There are still 12 games remaining for the Lakers, allowing Russell to solidify his record further as Los Angeles looks to build toward the postseason.