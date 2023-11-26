Highlights The Lakers have faced injuries to key players, but the supporting cast is starting to step up and support LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

D'Angelo Russell has been the most consistent player among the role players, providing strong playmaking and improved shooting.

While it's too early to label him a third star, Russell has shown to be vital to the Lakers' offensive success and complements James and Davis well.

Marred by injuries to start the year, the Los Angeles Lakers look to be getting back on track, where they now sit comfortably over .500 with a 10-7 record through their first 17 games. While franchise cornerstones LeBron James and Anthony Davis have played at superb levels to begin the campaign, there has been a lot of chatter over whether the deep supporting cast could keep up and help take some of the load off of their leading stars. With the overall roster beginning to return to health, NBA insider Mark Medina argues that various players have stepped up to support James and Davis, but D’Angelo Russell has stood out above the rest.

Supporting cast starting to heat up

Injuries have plagued large parts of the Lakers’ roster depth since starting this season, where Jarred Vanderbilt, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, Gabe Vincent and Rui Hachimura lead the injury list in number of games missed, with Vanderbilt and Hood-Schifino having failed to yet suit up for the Purple and Gold so far this campaign. As a starter last season, Vanderbilt's absence has seen free-agent addition Taurean Prince be inserted into the starting line-up, while Cam Reddish has also seen time from the start after head coach Darvin Ham made some adjustments which saw Austin Reaves move back to a bench role after a poor lack of production as the result of a shooting slump.

Medina previously told GIVEMESPORT that he felt Reddish had made such a jump in his play, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, that he could even be considered a candidate for Most Improved Player should he continue to perform at the level at which he demonstrated prior to aggravating a groin injury. Good news, though, the former Duke Blue Devil is not expected to see too much time on the sidelines, with the injury deemed to be “not as severe” as expected after the MRI came back “clean”. The 24-year-old’s absence has seen Max Christie elevated to the starting line-up in just his second season in the league, where he is averaging 16.3 minutes per game.

Perhaps one of the most productive role players, though, has been Rui Hachimura, who since his return from injury has largely acted as the Lakers’ sixth man, and has been shooting the ball with electric efficiency, especially from outside the perimeter. The 25-year-old’s 11.8 points in 23.3 minutes per game comes from a field goal shooting percentage of 50.5 percent, while he leads the team in three-point percentage, who overall shoot only 34.3 percent from deep for sixth-worst in the league, connecting on 42.9 percent of his deep shots.

Medina – ‘Consistent’ D’Angelo Russell ‘hasn’t been a defensive liability’

Medina argues that the Lakers supporting cast, as a whole, have all at some point stepped up and contributed to the team’s success. While the journalist notes that Cam Reddish and Christian Wood have been great in their respective defensive roles, and Austin Reaves has overcome his shooting slump since transitioning back to a bench role, it is D’Angelo Russell who has stood out the most, and is the closest person on the roster to be viewed as the Purple and Gold’s ‘third star’. Although, he notes that it is too early to say whether he could form a legitimate ‘big three’ with LeBron and AD.

“I think so far it's been mostly by committee. There have been some varying degrees of good games, some inconsistency from the role players, but I think you've seen a combination of Cam Reddish who assumed that starting spot recently. He has been a really good defender before his injury. Austin Reaves, he's got out of a shooting slump. You've seen flashes from Rui Hachimura, Christian Wood embracing that defensive role, D’Angelo Russell, showing a better version of himself than usual. But if I had to pick a player, I would probably say D’Angelo Russell. I think it's too early to consider the Lakers having a definitive big three, I think it still is LeBron, AD, and a bunch of good role players. But I think out of that group of role players, D’Angelo Russell has been the most consistent. We all know that he's a really polished playmaker, that's what's made him such a special player as he's grown throughout this league, but he's been a lot better as a shooter so far this season after a somewhat rough start. He's never going to be an elite defender, but he hasn't been a defensive liability so far. So again, too early to say D’Angelo is a third star on the team. It is by committee, but out of those role players, he has risen to the top so far.”

Potential third star in the City of Angels

D’Angelo Russell has always been a talented scorer in the NBA, with the ability to create his own shot, but he has largely developed his craft in this league by being an overall floor general, possessing an innate ability to create for his teammates. It was these qualities that made the Lakers want to reunite with the 27-year-old and trade away Russell Westbrook in the same transaction, as they hoped his pass-first mentality and play-making skills would complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the offensive end of the ball. So far this season, he has been exactly the consistent ball handler and play-maker that Laker Nation have needed.

D'Angelo Russell - NBA Statistics 2022-23 season Points 17.8 Assists 6.2 Rebounds 3.0 Field goal % 46.9 3pt field goal % 39.6 All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference.

After an early season slump, the ever-consistent scorer has found his form from last season once again, and through the first 17 games of the campaign, he is averaging 16.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.2 assists, shooting 47.1 percent from the field, and ranking second overall among his teammates for three-point shooting percentage, where he is connecting on 39.6 percent of his shots. However, he has been connecting on his shots with even greater efficiency as of late, where he has converted 44.0 percent of his shots from the field, and 46.2 percent from three across his last five outings.

However, a deeper look into the statistics shows that Russell has been one of the most influential players for the Lakers, where his 113.5 offensive rating is second-best among his team, with only LeBron’s offensive output higher (115.2). He also boasts the second-highest assist percentage (27.7), again behind James, while he has the best assist-to-turnover ratio on the Purple and Gold for players who have played more than five games, with a 3.18 rating. Gabe Vincent technically ranks higher (6.00), but he has played only a meager four games. Furthermore, behind the two superstars, James (29.5%) and Davis (24.1%) the All-Star has a 22.2 percent usage percentage, while he ranks fourth overall on the roster for player impact estimate (10.9), behind his two franchise stars again, and Austin Reaves, respectively.

While many argued during the off-season that D’Angelo Russell’s time with the L.A. Lakers was perhaps limited, he has demonstrated, via the statistics, to be an integral piece to this 2023-24 Purple and Gold roster, showing his ability to be able to knock down shots from deep consistently, while also being a great facilitator for his teammates. As a result, he has proved a worthy complementary teammate behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and may be the star piece at point-guard that the Lakers have been longing for after all.