Highlights D'Angelo Russell opted into his $18.7M player option with the L.A. Lakers but he may be traded due to inconsistent play.

LeBron James declined his $51.4M player option, but is expected to re-sign with the Lakers, and potentially take a pay cut to be able to bring in another All-Star player.

Russell's inconsistent performances, especially in the playoffs, and his inability to be effective on defense may lead to him being traded.

D'Angelo Russell has opted in to his $18.7 million player option to return to the L.A. Lakers for the 2024-25 NBA season, but it is thought that he will be traded further down the line.

A potential reason why this may be the case is due to his inconsistent play on both ends of the ball, with league insider Mark Medina touting Russell as either an ‘All-Star caliber’ player or a ‘complete liability’ – there is no inbetween.

Lakers’ Off-Season Plans

Russell opts in to his player option while LeBron James opts out

The most important question surrounding the Lakers this off-season is ‘what does the future hold for superstar LeBron James?’

Well, with the 19-time All-Star having opted out of his $51.4 million player option, mere days after his son Bronny James was drafted to the 17-time NBA champions, the answer to this question is starting to become much clearer.

While the 39-year-old will hit free agency, Lakers fans need not fear, as the expectation is that he will re-sign with Los Angeles, and not only that, but he is reportedly also willing to take a pay cut so that Los Angeles can free up some cap space to go after another All-Star caliber player or ‘established’ big, with the names of James Harden , Klay Thompson and Jonas Valanciunas - to pair alongside Anthony Davis - floating around the rumor mill of potential targets.

Los Angeles Lakers' Superstar Duo - 2023-24 Season Statistics Category LeBron James Anthony Davis GP 71 76 PPG 25.7 24.7 APG 8.3 3.5 RPG 7.3 12.6 FG% 54.0 55.6

Should the Lakers be able to land someone like Harden or Thompson, then this could heavily impact the future of D’Angelo Russell, who, despite exercising his $18.7 million player option citing the hiring of former league marksman JJ Redick as head coach as a key driving force in his decision to pick up his option, could be forcibly moved from the team.

This comes after a report that the Lakers are expected to “be aggressive” in finding a trade suitor for the 28-year-old point-guard, having stemmed off the belief that the backcourt pairing of Russell and Austin Reaves has reached its ceiling.

It was expected that Russell would have had a ‘nuanced’ market should he have instead decided to test free agency, which could bode well for the Lakers as it pertains to their pursuit of trying to trade the All-Star.

Russell Will Always Be an ‘Effective Playmaker’, but ‘Not a Great Defender’

Coming up to a decade of experience under his belt, Medina believes that the league is now very aware of where Russell’s strengths and weaknesses lie, but that the main concern is that he is largely inconsistent in his shooting, while his defense, although he has made some notable strides over the last few seasons, will never be considered ‘great’.

“We've seen what D’Angelo Russell is, and he is who he is, and he's already established himself as a player in this league and we know what his strengths and weaknesses are. And what he has shown, whether it's through consistent playing time or not, is that he's going to be a consistently inconsistent player. He can be a great shooter on some nights, a terrible shooter on other nights. He's always going to be an effective playmaker, but he's always going to not be a great defender – he showed some improvement on that front this year, but not enough.”

Russell Is Either an ‘All-Star Caliber’ Player or a ‘Complete Liability’

Medina further explains that due to his inconsistencies, particularly in the playoffs, Russell doesn’t come under the umbrella of what the Lakers’ priority should be this off-season.

“When we're looking at what the Lakers’ priority should be, whether they go big game hunting, or say roster depth is the key, you need players that are going to be consistently producing in the playoffs, and he just doesn't do that. He shows flashes of either being an all-star caliber player or being a complete liability. And, especially when the fact that you have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on your team, and they're consistent, they need consistent players, and he's not one of them.”

Russell’s Career Mired By Inconsistencies

Significant drop in production in the post-season is of concern

In his short stint with the Lakers down the stretch of the 2022-23 season having been a trade deadline acquisition, it looked as though the Purple and Gold had finally found the answer to address their problem at the point-guard position, with Russell looking to be a seamless fit alongside James and Davis with his playmaking capabilities and basketball IQ.

Fast-forward to the 2023-24 campaign, and despite struggling with a run of form as a team, the Lakers’ answer still looked to be Russell, and he was highly regarded as a key factor in their turn of form after the All-Star break, with his scoring numbers helping them charge into the Play-In Tournament seeded positions after having looked to have been out of the playoff picture for quite some time.

He also set the Lakers’ single-season three-point record, surpassing Nick Van Exel’s 183 three-pointers made quite considerably, ending the season having made 226 shots from deep.

D'Angelo Russell - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Splits Category Pre All-Star Break Post All-Star Break PTS FG% PTS FG% Drive 4.4 47.9 4.0 40.4 Catch-and-Shoot 5.1 43.1 6.8 43.6 Pull Up 5.3 41.0 5.8 36.4 Paint Touch 0.7 68.0 1.6 82.6 Elbow Touch 0.4 69.2 0.7 64.3

Having upped his scoring output in the second-half of the season, Russell finished the season as the Lakers’ third-leading scorer, averaging 18.0 points per contest, shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 41.5 percent from downtown, the second-best mark on the team behind Rui Hachimura (42.2 percent).

Furthermore, he also contributed the second-most assists with 6.3 per game, with James leading the way on that front, in which he dished out 8.3 assists per game, with Russell’s dishes leading to 15.9 points created of the Lakers’ total 118.0 points per game, which accounts for approximately 13.5 percent of the team’s total points output.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: D'Angelo Russell was one of only three players in the NBA last season to have made 100 three-pointers since Januray 1st 2024, joining Stephen Curry and Donte DiVincenzo.

However, his assist numbers dropped in the post-season to only 4.2 per game, which, in turn, led to only 10.6 points being, though still the second-most on the team, while his scoring production also dropped in which he averaged 14.2 points on a reduced 38.4 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three-point distance, really highlighting his inconsistent offensive play when it comes down to the win-or-go-home contests that matter.

Having not performed particularly well over the majority of his post-season career, averaging 14.2 points on 39/33/77 shooting splits, when compared to his regular season numbers, the Lakers looking to offload the All-Star guard isn’t too outlandish, nor much of a surprise, and with that potential move, signals their intent of going all-in as they seek to try and bring another championship to Los Angeles in the LeBron James-Anthony Davis era.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.