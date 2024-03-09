Highlights No LeBron, No Problem: Russell shines in star's absence

D'Angelo Russell had his best game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, leading his team to an improbable 123-122 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. Russell was easily the best player on the court, no matter the jersey color, and did everything the Lakers needed of him, including nailing the game-winning basket.

No LeBron, No Problem

Russell takes over while James sits out

The Lakers were without LeBron James, who is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered in the final moments of their loss to the Sacramento Kings. However, there was optimism that the Lakers' offense wouldn't look completely lost on the court due to the stellar play of their point guard. Russell has been on a hot stretch since the trade deadline, but without LeBron James in the lineup, Russell took his play to another level.

D'Angelo Russell Stats vs. Milwaukee Bucks Category Stats PTS 44 REB 6 AST 9 FG% 68 3PM 9

Russell finished with 44 points on the night, marking his second-most points in his career and the highest single-game point total during both tenures with the Lakers. The most impressive aspect of Russell's performance was how efficient he was. He only finished with two turnovers, shot 68 percent from the field and an incredible 75 percent from three-point range. Russell only went to the free-throw line once in the entire game, which is completely unprecedented in big performances within the NBA today. He took the challenge of going against one of the best point guards of all time, Damian Lillard, and convincingly dominated.

Lillard didn't have a bad game by any means, as he finished with 28 points and 12 assists. He struggled from the field, shooting 43 percent and 4-12 on three-point attempts despite passing Reggie Miller for fourth in all-time three-pointers made. Malik Beasley was the primary defender assigned to Russell, but that didn't last for long. The Lakers hunted Damian Lillard on defense, running numerous screen-and-roll actions to get Lillard matched up with Russell, who he dominated every single time.

Although Anthony Davis played 41 minutes, he was battling through apparent discomfort in his left shoulder. For the majority of the fourth quarter, Davis wasn't like his usual self and didn't look comfortable on either offense or defense. In previous instances, the Lakers would've folded due to the reliance that they had on their star players. However, Russell's performance against the Bucks wasn't just a career night, it has become the new normal this year.

New Year, New Russell

Russell has flipped a switch since the turning of the new year

Around the trade deadline, many rumors were circulating surrounding D'Angelo Russell. The Lakers were struggling and he wasn't producing at the level the Lakers were expecting from him. However, since the calendar year, Russell has become a different player.

D'Angelo Russell Stats Since Jan. 1 Category Stats PTS 21.0 REB 2.9 AST 6.3 FG% 46.9 3P% 44.1

Russell has been the second-best player for the Lakers on some nights. He's figured out the balance needed to co-exist with James as the primary ball-handlers. As great as James is, he is 39 years old and in need of assistance to alleviate the offensive burden on his shoulders. In achieving this balance, James has grown to trust Russell and encourages him to be the one to lead the team.

In a victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Russell had one of the biggest heat-check moments this season. Although he had it going, already converting on consecutive three-pointers, his unselfish nature led him to pass to his teammates instead of taking a shot. James notices Russell has the hot hand and encourages him to continue to torch the defense. Russell has always played with an incredible level of confidence, but being shown by the best player is reassuring for a streaky player like Russell.

I'm just as confident as I can be. I'm going to keep it high, keep my confidence up. Never be silenced. - D'Angelo Russell following his performance against the Bucks

Following this win, the Lakers moved to the ninth seed in the Western Conference and are just three games back of the sixth seed. Last season they played their best basketball leading into the postseason despite being a play-in team. The team is playing their best brand of basketball this season and is expected to have players return from injury soon. With Russell playing at the level that he's been, there's no limiting how far this Lakers team can go.