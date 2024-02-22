Highlights Dani Alves found guilty of sexual assault, sentenced to 4.5 years in prison for incident in Barcelona nightclub.

Alves denied accusations, admitted to consensual encounter with woman in nightclub's toilet.

Alves has the opportunity to appeal against the sentence.

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has been found guilty of committing sexual assault in a Barcelona nightclub. The ex-footballer has been sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Alves was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Barcelona nightclub on December 30th 2022, accusations which he denied during his trial earlier this month. Proceedings took place at Barcelona's Audiencia Provincial Court and lasted three days, with the alleged victim, witnesses, and experts all testifying.

The 40-year-old had previously confirmed that he had sex with a woman in the nightclub's toilet, but he insisted throughout that it was a consensual encounter.

Alves was arrested in January 2023, with him held in pre-trial detention subsequently. He was then ordered to stand trial for the alleged assault in November that year, with prosecutors demanding nine years jail time.

In a statement, per the Sun, the Barcelona court said on Wednesday that it had, "summoned all parties in the Alves case, including the defendant, to appear in court for a so-called "notification procedure." Alves has also been ordered to pay the victim €150,000, alongside his four year, six month sentence.

Per the BBC, his lawyer has asked for him to be acquitted and Alves can appeal against the sentence.

More to follow...