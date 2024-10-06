Dani Carvajal has released a statement on social media after picking up a brutal injury during Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Villarreal on Saturday evening. The full-back has been a regular fixture on the right side of Los Blancos' defence for over a decade now and is considered by many to be one of the best defenders of his generation. He often goes under the radar, but he's been crucial for both club an country.

The Spaniard played a key role for his nation during their Euro 2024 triumph earlier this year and has actually been considered one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or award. His excellent run has come to an end now, though. During Madrid's match against Villarreal, Carvajal went to kick the ball, but missed and his knee crashed into Yeremy Pino.

It resulted in a sickening collision and it was apparent immediately that it had caused some serious damage to the 31-year-old.

Carvajal Could Be Heard Screaming On the Broadcast

It was clear he was in a lot of pain

Footballers are often accused of faking injuries or making a meal out of something that isn't as bad as it appears. It's pretty clear that wasn't the case with Carvajal, though. After his brutal collision with Pino, he could be heard screaming through the broadcast and it was obvious he was in a lot of pain.

You don't see footballers openly screaming in pain too often and there was no doubt that the injury was a serious one. Now, there's been confirmation as to what happened and how bad things are. Carvajal has addressed the situation himself on social media and let fans know how long he'll be out.

Carvajal Released a Statement on Instagram

He revealed he'll be out of action for months

With fans worried about the severity of the injury, Carvajal decided to release a statement on social media informing them on how bad things were. Taking to Instagram, he revealed he had a serious cruciate ligament injury and would be out of action for quite a few months as he required surgery.

It's a big blow to Madrid who are currently trailing Barcelona in La Liga. Los Blancos' manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has since spoken out about the situation himself. Speaking after his side's victory, the Italian said: "It looks like a pretty serious knee injury. The locker room is sad. It’s happened something that happens a lot of times because of the calendar. He is a very important player for us. I don’t know what it is because he has to do tests. It’s an injury and hopefully it’s as little as possible.

"In the next few hours he will undergo tests. The dressing room is worried and sad. Something has happened that hopefully won’t happen. It happens many times because of the calendar. Unfortunately, it has happened to a very important player for us."