Dani Carvajal scored the winning penalty as Spain beat Croatia to win the UEFA Nations League on Sunday night.

Spain secured the international trophy for the first time, two years after finishing runners-up against France.

This was La Roja’s first trophy since winning Euro 2012.

Spain and Croatia played out a goalless 120 minutes at the Stadion Feijenoord in Rotterdam, which meant this year’s Nations League final had to be settled via a penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Unai Simon was Spain’s hero in the shootout, saving penalties from Lovro Majer and Bruno Petkovic.

Carvajal stepped up to take Spain’s fifth penalty and the Real Madrid defender produced a spot-kick that was the dictionary definition of ice cold.

The 31-year-old took a short run-up and then chipped the ball past Croatia ‘keeper Dominik Livakovic, who was on the deck with his left arm raised as the ball sailed over his head.

It’s been described as a Panenka by some. But, at best, it was an unorthodox Panenka.

Video: Dani Carvajal's penalty for Spain vs Croatia

Watch Carvajal’s tournament-winning penalty here:

Ice in his veins!

What did Dani Carvajal say afterwards?

That Carvajal didn’t come on until midway through extra-time makes his cold penalty all the more remarkable.

“It was the first final where I wasn’t a starter,” he was quoted as saying by Madrid Zone on Twitter. “I wanted to score the penalty in Panenka style.”

He added: “I said that if anyone is in doubt, I’ll go and shoot the penalty.”

What did Luis de la Fuente say after Spain won Nations League?

Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente, meanwhile, told reporters: "I know this group very well, I have seen them win at every level.

"I am happy, happy for them, the staff, I am happy for Spain. I hope we get back that hope, from (World Cup) 2010, that we are proud to represent our country."

He continued: "I know these generations very well. Obviously, winning gives you more shine, and I expect more joy to come in the future.

"All projects are better constructed on a base of victory and this gives us more strength, confidence, calm.

"Usually this sequence repeats itself in the future, we get used to winning."