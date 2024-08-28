Key Takeaways Dani Olmo's goal celebration is a tribute to NBA star Damian Lillard.

This unique celebration originated with the basketball star, who uses it in the NBA.

Lillard's 'Dame Time' gesture is iconic in the NBA, showcasing his dominance and scoring prowess in crucial moments.

Dani Olmo has revealed the meaning behind his unique goal celebration, admitting that it's a tribute to NBA superstar Damian Lillard. The Spaniard has had a very impressive 12 months. Throughout the 2023/24 campaign, he thrived with RB Leipzig and then went on to play a crucial role in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph, scoring three times during the tournament as his nation went all the way and lifted the trophy for the first time since 2012.

His impressive form earned him a move to Barcelona this summer and life with the Catalan giants got off to a fine start as he came off the bench to make his debut against Rayo Vallecano on Tuesday and scored the winning goal for his team. With his team losing 1-0 at half time, the attacking midfielder was brought on during the interval and played a crucial role as Barcelona came from behind and won 2-1. His goal in the 82nd minute sealed the win for his team and was a moment of jubilation for Olmo.

As he celebrated, he was seen pointing to his wrist as though there was a watch on it, signalling the time. It's something he's done in the past, pulling out the unique goal celebration after all three of his strikes in the European Championships this summer and now, he's revealed why he does it.

Olmo's Celebration is a Tribute to Damian Lillard

The NBA star has been doing something similar for years

After signing with Barcelona this summer, Olmo had to wait a while for his debut. The club was initially unable to register him, but the fans finally got to see their new man in action on Tuesday and it wasn't long before he was showing off his trademark celebration. Pointing to his wrist as though there's a watch on his wrist, it's certainly an unusual celebration - but the Spaniard has now revealed why he does it.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Olmo admitted that the celebration was actually a tribute to NBA superstar Lillard. The 34-year-old, who made a name for himself through his time with the Portland Trailblazers and now the Milwaukee Bucks, made the celebration famous and pulled it out whenever he hit a clutch basket during games. Olmo is a fan.

"There is a player that I really like in NBA basketball, Damian Lillard, and he does this celebration when he makes important baskets and I like it a lot and I have taken it for football."

The celebration has affectionately become known as Dame Time in the NBA and Lillard's current team, the Bucks, took notice when Olmo started to use it.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Olmo scored 29 goals and created 34 assists in 148 games for RB Leipzig

'Dame Time' is Very Popular in the United States

It's one of the NBA's most iconic celebrations

Having been drafted into the NBA back in 2012, Lillard quickly became a star with the Trailblazers, winning the NBA's Rookie of the Year award during his first year in the league and it was just a sign of things to come for his career. He was dominant for the franchise and his celebration quickly caught the attention of fans and fellow players.

Whenever he stepped up and made a basket with a lot on the line, or was in the middle of a hot streak, he would always respond with his 'Dame Time' celebration by pointing to his wrist to let everyone know that this was his time to shine. He moved to Milwaukee in 2023 and his new franchise even reacted to Olmo using his celebration.

Lillard is one of the most popular superstars in the NBA today. He's yet to win a championship, but he's been named an NBA All-Star on eight different occasions. His celebration has become iconic and it will be remembered long after he decided to step away from the sport and call it a day. With how impressive Olmo has looked over the last year, it feels safe to assume that fans might be seeing his tribute to Lillard on a fairly regular basis in the future.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 28/08/2024.