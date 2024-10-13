Key Takeaways Dani Osvaldo was a Serie A winner and won 14 caps for Italy during his playing career.

The Italian also played for Southampton in the Premier League, once scoring against Manchester City's title-winning side.

He retired at 30 years old to pursue a music career.

For most people, becoming a professional footballer would be an absolute dream job. It would have been a sport you loved ever since you were young, watching many of your idols take centre stage on the television as you lived vicariously through them. The odds of making it are incredibly slim, and only the very best can reach the heights they once aspired to attain.

The child-like love for the beautiful game never leaves most fans. It is almost impossible to imagine anyone hating being a footballer as, for many, they would trade their day jobs for that very thing in a heartbeat. However, for some who have experienced how brutal the sport can be firsthand, it can become a rather disillusioning career.

In just a couple of sentences, that is an accurate portrayal of Dani Osvaldo's time as a professional. Even though he played in the Premier League and scored goals for his country, the striker fell out of love with the game so much that he stopped playing at the age of 30 to chase his dream of becoming a rockstar.

The striker took a long break from the game aged 30

By 2016, Osvaldo had already had a well-established career in the game. Having become a stalwart in Italian football, the Lanus-born frontman had one Serie A title to his name. He had also dipped his toe into English football, and had not long helped Boca Juniors, one of the most notorious teams in South America, win their domestic league title.

At 30 years old, there was plenty of scope for the striker to kick on, as he was firmly into the prime years of his career. However, his journey had taken its toll, and the man behind the bad-boy persona he had created was sick and tired of the sport. While he admitted to enjoying his time on the field, he vented his frustrations to Fox Sports, as per The Sun:

"Football was not happy. I have no problem talking about it. I gave everything in life and it was one of my great passions. I loved playing and more to do it with Boca, the club of my heart. I realised that I was unhappy and decided to say enough."

So, what does a man do when he has grown unhappy with the dream he once chased? He follows another, which is exactly what Osvaldo would go on to do. The former Inter Milan star would form the rock band Barrio Viejo, for which he would be the lead singer. He explained to The Sun further why he turned his back on football two years later, saying:

"There are so many rules in football. So so many rules. And I'm not good with the rules. I like to be free. I am proud of my career and I owe everything to football. But in football, you have to live a life that's not real."

Dani Osvaldo's Career

The Italian international once scored against Man City

Osvaldo moved to Italy in 2005, where he began his professional career with the Serie B club, Atalanta. He quickly gained attention for his skill and flair, leading to stints with several prominent Italian clubs, including Fiorentina, Bologna, and Roma. His time in the Italian capital was particularly notable, as he scored 27 goals in 57 appearances, showcasing his ability as a potent forward and earning him a move to Premier League side Southampton in 2013.

While he would grab a goal against that season's Premier League champions, Manchester City, his spell in England was short-lived and unsuccessful. He managed just three goals in 13 appearances for the Saints and was loaned back to Italy that January to join Juventus, where he would go on to win Serie A.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dani Osvaldo scored one Serie A goal and provided one assist en route to winning his only European league title.

He would go on to embark on several loan spells away from St Mary's, including at Inter Milan and Boca Juniors. However, he would call time on his career once in 2016, and again in 2020 after a short return with Argentinian side Banfield.

On the international stage, Osvaldo represented Italy, making his debut in 2011. He earned 14 caps and scored 4 goals for the Azzurri, but missed out on playing at Euro 2012, where the Italians would make the final. Since the end of his career, Osvaldo has been open about receiving treatment for drug and alcohol abuse.

Dani Osvaldo's Career (Ordered by Appearances) Club Appearances Goals Assists Roma 57 27 7 Espanyol 45 20 4 Fiorentina 38 6 3 US Lecce 32 8 2 Bologna 26 3 1 Boca Juniors 21 7 2 Inter Milan 19 7 5 Southampton 13 3 0 Porto 12 1 2 Atalanta 3 1 0 Huracan 2 0 0 Banfield 2 0 0

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 13/10/2024.