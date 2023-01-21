Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history, as well as an MMA legend, so it's normal for his colleagues to try and impress him. However, going as far as Ryback did to try to impress 'The Beast' would probably be a step too far,

Back in 2015, on an episode of Table for 3 on the WWE Network, Daniel Bryan shockingly accused Ryback of taking erectile dysfunction pills as a way of impressing the ten-time WWE World Champion.

The interaction, despite taking place over eight years ago, does the rounds on social media from time-to-time, and has gone viral once again recently.

Ryback's way of impressing Brock Lesnar

Bryan showed no mercy when he responded to Ryback's claims that he was one of the biggest bullies in WWE by accusing the former Intercontinental Champion of taking erecticle dysfunction medication as a way to impress Brock Lesnar.

I think the straw that broke the camel's back was the night Brock Lesnar came in and Ryback said he needed to impress Brock Lesnar. You legitimately said that you needed to impress Brock Lesnar, so he was going to take a Cialis to show him that he was man

Ryback could see where Bryan was going with the conversation and intervened, stating that the former WWE Champion had changed the story just to make him look back, but Bryan didn't hold back and contuinued to tell the story.

And for those who may wonder what exactly Cialis is, it is a medication commonly used to treat erectile dysfunction. A very unique way to prove your 'manliness' to someone to say the least, especially in tight wrestling pants!

The crazy story results in Ziggler bursting into laughter, as fans on social media also have whenever the clip is reposted, as it often is whenever any of the three men, particularly Ryback, appear in the news.

Video: Daniel Bryan exposes Ryback for impressing Brock Lesnar

Ryback left WWE in 2016

The year after the 'Table for 3' episode was released, Ryback left WWE. The former Nexus member revealed on Instagram that he'd parted ways with the company on August 5, 2016. However, he was officially released until a few days later.

Ryback has wrestled on the independent scene on-and-off since then, but hasn't appeared for a major promotion since his exit from WWE, despite regularly teasing moving to AEW and IMPACT.

The 41-year-old is in the shape of his life right now though, despite being absoutely shredded during his days as an active wrestler, and puts his impressive new physique down to his vegan diet.

Ryback hasn't been shy in sharing his true thoughts on WWE since his departure from the company, so it seems like neither party would be remotely interested in a return of any kind, and that's in spite of the 'never say never' adage that is often used in wrestling.

In fact, a return may not be possible, as prior to Survivor Series 2023, Ryback tweeted that he'd retire from wrestling if CM Punk returned, which ended up happening. The former WWE Superstar hasn't wresteld since, with his last match coming in England in 2018.