Highlights Daniel Cormier has recently discussed the huge fight at UFC 303 between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

DC wants the UFC to bring in a new weight division as well as a new title for the fight.

The 'super lightweight' division would be at 165lb, which would be beneficial to both McGregor and Chandler.

UFC Hall of Famer and commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed that he believes the UFC should introduce a 165lb weight division, with the heavily anticipated Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler showdown in June being the curtain raiser for the weight class.

The former two-weight UFC world champion Cormier believes that McGregor and Chandler should fight for the inaugural title at UFC 303 in Las Vegas this summer.

Daniel Cormier Wants UFC to Make a 'Super Lightweight' Title

DC believes Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler should fight for the newly pitched title

Daniel Cormier believes that UFC 303 is the perfect time for the UFC to introduce a new title and weight division. Cormier has revealed on his and Chael Sonnen's show 'Good Guy/Bad Guy,' that when it comes to championship opportunities in the UFC, it often comes down to the right place, and right time, and Cormier believes that McGregor and Chandler are the right names to compete for a potential new UFC 'super lightweight' title at UFC 303.

Cormier has drawn comparison to the way he got his first shot at a UFC title against Jon Jones at UFC 182 to the potential way a title could be added to the McGregor vs Chandler bout. Cormier has also compared this to the way Dustin Poirier has just secured a title shot against Islam Makhachev at UFC 202.

"Even going back to me, they had no intent of giving me my first championship opportunity [in 2015]. But then Alexander Gustafsson got hurt, they called me in, I stepped in. I never left the title picture after because I was reliable. They could always call me and say, ‘Hey, do you want to fight this guy for the belt?’ It was also the same way with Dustin Poirier right now. We see it happening where, if you’re in the right place at the right time under the right circumstances, sometimes it happens faster."

DC went into further detail about why he believes McGregor and Chandler should fight for the newly pitched title, and he also pitched a reconstruction to a few UFC weight classes.

“I believe that if they’re going to do a 165-pound division, it should have a name attached to the weight class that is so big that it draws people’s attention. Conor McGregor being that name. Michael Chandler, on the other hand, will benefit from being in the right place at the right time, where these guys would then fight for the super lightweight championship of the world, because that’s what I believe it is. Because it’s only 10 pounds heavier than 155, so let’s call it the super lightweight division. Move 170 to 175, move 185 to 195, keep 205, [keep] heavyweight.”

This Isn't the First Talk of a 165lb UFC Title

Chandler would not be surprised if his fight against McGregor was at 165lb

Cormier bringing up the topic of a potential new 165lb UFC title is definitely not the first time the title has been pitched or talked about by UFC fighters.

In a recent interview with TheMacLife, Chandler revealed that he would not be surprised if his fight against McGregor at UFC 303 was for a new 165lb title. Former interim UFC lightweight title contender Kevin Lee was, and still is, a huge advocate for a weight division between lightweight (155lb) and welterweight (170lb) to be added. However, UFC president Dana White has never really been on board with the idea.