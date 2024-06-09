Highlights Daniel Cormier may have been retired for four years, but he still seems to dislike long-time rival Jon Jones.

The pair met twice in the UFC, with Cormier never able to defeat Jones.

Footage of the duo interacting in a recent UFC documentary was painfully awkward.

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier may have been retired for nearly four years, but his dislike of bitter rival Jon Jones is still very much alive according to footage taken from the new documentary, Fight Inc: Inside the UFC.

The clip from the duo's interaction before Jones' comeback fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 showed the UFC Heavyweight Champion on a call with commentator Jon Anik about Jones's return to the Octagon from a three-year absence while Cormier was also in the room.

Since retiring, 'DC' has worked as an analyst for the UFC. This means he needs to stay impartial at all times. However, this was something he was clearly struggling with when forced to engage with Jones on the phone.

The pair met twice for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship during Cormier's fighting days, although the Louisiana native never managed to get the better of his nemesis as Jones came out on top on both occasions, at least initially.

The Storied Rivalry Between Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones

The two UFC legends have never seen eye-to-eye

'Bones' won their first bout at UFC 182 via unanimous decision, though he would go on to lose it soon after due to a hit-and-run incident that led to a six-month suspension from the UFC. Cormier then won the vacant belt and was the titleholder for their rematch two years later at UFC 214.

In their rematch, Jones would reclaim the championship, but would soon be forced to surrender it again after testing positive for the banned substance, Turinabol. As a result, the fight was declared a no contest and the title was returned to Cormier.

The duo never faced off with one another again, although Cormier has frequently been a critic of Jones for his lifestyle choices outside the Octagon. Therefore, it was highly awkward when Jones asked Anik if he could speak to his former foe.

"DC, I got a question for you. How are you doing, man? How's life after fighting?" Jones asked with a smile on his face, presumably knowing that Cormier would be irked at having to deal with him.

Cormier remained professional and exchanged plesantries with Jones, but the look he gave the camera while doing so told the bigger story. The 45-year-old former Olympian had a sarcastic smile on his face for the duration of the conversation - and then flipped off the camera when it was over.

Cormier's career, however, wasn't completely defined by his feud with Jones. He moved up a weight division to take the UFC Heavyweight Championship from Stipe Miocic at UFC 226, reigning for a brief time as a two-weight world champion simultaneously.

Miocic did get revenge at UFC 241 to regain his heavyweight belt before having the last laugh in his trilogy of bouts with Cormier with a unanimous decision win at UFC 252. That would be Cormier's final appearance in the Octagon, before becoming a full-time member of the media.

Reigning heavyweight champion Jones is expected to face Miocic himself in his next title defence. The pair were scheduled to fight at UFC 295, but the fight was postponed due to Jones suffering a pectoral tendon tear which put the Rochester native on the sidelines for more than a year.