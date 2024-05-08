Highlights Daniel Cormier has praised Jon Jones for being tactical in selecting upcoming fights, favouring a match against Alex Pereira over Tom Aspinall.

Jones has shown interest in a potential fight against Pereira due to strategic advantages in avoiding risky match-ups.

Cormier has commended both Jones and Pereira for smart decision-making in choosing opponents based on strengths and skillsets.

Despite once being the most bitter of rivals, UFC Hall of Famer, commentator, and former two-division champion Daniel Cormier has branded his old rival Jon Jones as "smart" when it comes to selecting his next fights.

Jones is likely fighting heavyweight GOAT Stipe Miocic next, but has Tom Aspinall waiting in the wings to fight him and has shown big interest recently in fighting light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Cormier: Jones Is "Smart" For Favouring Pereira Over Aspinall

Despite the two once being arguably the most bitter rivals in UFC history, Daniel Cormier has praised the current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones for his tactics in choosing his upcoming fights. Over the last week or so, Jones has been active on social media, going back and forth with fans debating who he will likely fight next after he faces Stipe Miocic, which is heavily rumoured to be his next fight. Cormier has spoken about the situation on his show 'Good Guy/Bad Guy' with his co-host Chael Sonnen.

'DC' has praised Jones for his approach regarding potential future fights against either one of Pereira or Aspinall and has revealed that if he was in Jones' position, he would likely do the same thing.

Cormier said: "He's smart. If I’m an Olympic wrestler or a national champion, and I’m watching the landscape of things, valuing the money vs the fame, vs the championships and everything else, I’m doing exactly what Jon’s doing. I’m saying to myself, ‘I’ve been in there with the most scary, dangerous men in the world. I have been in there with extremely well-rounded guys, with tremendous kickboxers, with super heavy punchers. I’ve been able to manage that. But who I haven’t been in there with is a guy that is a straight kickboxer.'"

Despite 'Bones' now being at a size and weight which would likely prevent him from ever making the light heavyweight limit again, Pereira has teased a move up to heavyweight a lot recently, and it seems a future fight between 'Poatan' and Jones is now a real possibility now the heavyweight champ is pushing for it.

In a string of posts on X recently, Jones claimed that Aspinall was only relevant in the UK and that a fight and win over Pereira would be much better for his legacy.

Related Jon Jones Says he Has a UFC Return Date in The Works UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones says he has a UFC return date in the works

Cormier went on to say that for Jones, a fight against Pereira is "much less risky" than a fight against the Brit, Aspinall.

"While he has improved tremendously in his grappling, no one would ever say that’s Alex Pereira’s strength. His strength is his striking, and he can knock you out. Not everybody hits like Francis Ngannou or Alex Pereira, but if you can get away from that and manage that, it’s much less risky than fighting a guy with a full skillset, that’s complete. That’s exactly what Tom Aspinall looks to be. So I love what Jon is doing in terms of being smart, finding the right match-up. I don’t know that it’ll fly.”

Champions Choosing Their Own Opponents

Cormier believes Pereira is doing exactly what Jones is doing

Following his quick win at UFC 300 against Jamahal Hill, Alex Pereira looks set to defend his light heavyweight title next in a rematch against Jiri Prochazka, who was also successful at UFC 300, defeating Aleksandar Rakic. Despite Magomed Ankalaev seemingly, going into UFC 300, being planned as the next fight for the winner of the main event, it seems like the Russian is once again going to be overlooked for a title shot.

Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira is doing the same thing at light heavyweight as Jones is doing at heavyweight in terms of being smart in picking and choosing his opponents.

"Give a tip to the cap to the champion. The champ goes, ‘Hey, I think Jiri Prochazka is next. Ankalaev is going to have to wait.’ Smart! Alex, why would you fight Ankalaev? He’s going to try and wrestle you. Go fight the dude you’ve knocked out already. These athletes are much smarter today than they were before, and I believe it makes the sport even more interesting. I love it. I love what Jon is doing, I love what Alex is doing, but I think Jon is choosing, ‘I’m not fighting Tom Aspinall.'"