Conor McGregor makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon when he faces Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in Las Vegas on the 29th of June. 'The Notorious' has been away from competition for three years after suffering a broken leg in his loss against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

The 35-year-old has vowed to make up for lost time after his comeback bout at T-Mobile Arena, recently confirming that he wanted to have two more fights before the end of 2024.

"June 29, September 5 — Mexican Independence Day - and then December. Three bouts this year. Now, I’ll say this, God willing, because life has showed me sometimes different — with injuries and madness takes place. Please God, three bouts. June 29, Sept. 5, and something tasty in December, end of year."

Daniel Cormier on who Conor McGregor Should Face in His Next Two UFC Fights

The promotion's biggest star wants to stay busy in 2024

McGregor hasn't won a UFC bout since he defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January 2020 - and former Bellator Lightweight Champion Chandler is no easy comeback fight. However, regardless of whether the former two-weight world champion wins or loses, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier believes there are a number of intriguing contests available to him this year.

Speaking on a recent episode of Good Guy/Bad Guy with Chael Sonnen, Cormier played matchmaker for McGregor, laying out options for the star's next few bouts.

"Conor McGregor is a businessman. If he gets through Chandler, I say give him a title fight. Put him in there with Dustin Poirier or Islam Makhachev, on Mexican Independence Day or soon thereafter. You don't want to have him having too much time in between fights. If he loses, put him in there with Tony Ferguson… Tony Ferguson deserves to have that big platform the last time to see if he can go and do what he said he was gonna do to Conor all of those times and so long ago!"

Should McGregor battle his way past Chandler in their welterweight showdown, Cormier would like to see the Octagon legend given a shot at the winner of the UFC 302 lightweight title fight between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier. McGregor has already weighed in with his prediction on that bout - suggesting an upset win for 'The Diamond'.

Poirier recently claimed he was no longer interested in fighting Conor for a fourth time, but adding a newly-won title to the mix might alter his thinking on the situation. In the event that McGregor suffers a defeat at the hands of Chandler next month, Cormier still believes he should fight on, with veteran submission specialist Tony Ferguson as his opponent on September's UFC 306 pay-per-view card. 'DC' went present his argument for who McGregor should meet in his final fight of the year.

Conor McGregor Could Face Max Holloway in a Rematch

"In December, let him do Max Holloway. Let him and Max Holloway fight. I want to see Conor McGregor/Max Holloway today, as opposed to when they were children. They were kids... Max Holloway should get an opportunity to right that wrong against Conor McGregor, especially if it's the Holloway that beat Justin Gaethje."

McGregor and Holloway first fought in 2013 at a UFC Fight Night card in Boston, with Conor gaining a unanimous decision victory. A rematch between the pair could look very different, especially if 'Blessed' shows the form that saw him sensationally knock out Gaethje in their BMF Title fight at UFC 300.

Despite his insistence on a busy schedule, it would be quite the feat if McGregor manages to compete three times in the space of six months. However, if he can make his plans a reality, UFC fans could be treated to some mouthwatering bouts before the end of the year.