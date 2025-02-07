UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier was brutally honest when asked to name the fighter who had hit him the hardest in his career - even though it meant giving credit to one of his biggest rivals. 'DC' was participating in a Q & A session ahead of UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia, leading a panel that included Charles Oliveria, Alexander Vokanovski, Tai Tuivasa and Jack Della Maddalena.

Asked by a fan to name the UFC fighter that had rocked him the most, Cormier reasoned: "Well, I've only been knocked out once!" His sole official knockout loss came at the hands of Stipe Miocic in 2019. However, he was also stopped by long-time nemesis Jon Jones via head kick in 2014. That bout was later overturned to a no contest after 'Bones' failed a drugs test.

A giggling Tuivasa immediately knew that Cormier was about to name Jones and struggled to keep his composure as a result. Years after they last shared the Octagon, Cormier still has an intense dislike for Jones as a person - although he has previously acknowledged how great Jones was as a fighter.