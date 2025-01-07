Over the years, the UFC has had many huge superstars who have been regarded as faces of the company. Fighters such as Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva and Nate Diaz have all held down that role in different eras. However, the fighter who is deemed the face of the company is ever-changing nowadays. One thing which has remained constant is Dana White's presence in the company, both publicly and behind the scenes and he is now a key figure in the UFC despite having a corporate and behind-the-scenes role.

Fans have been curious for many years about what may happen once White calls time on his career in the UFC. Several names have been banded about in the last few years when the topic of White's successor has been brought up and one man who has appeared in those conversations is former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier. Despite 'DC' being a favourite to replace White by several fans and UFC pundits, Cormier has weighed in on the situation, and he believes that there is only one man fit to fill White's position.

Related Conor McGregor's Value Nowhere Near $250 Million, Expert Says A UFC icon has again ripped into what he called the Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul 'scam.'

Daniel Cormier Tips Hunter Campbell to Become UFC President

Campbell currently serves as the UFC's chief business officer

Hunter Campbell is someone who many MMA fans have learned about in the last year or so. The UFC's chief business officer came into the spotlight when the UFC's Roku series, 'Fight Inc: Inside the UFC' was released, which highlighted just how important Campbell's role within the company was and just how involved he is not just on the business side, but the matchmaking and fighter relations side also.

Campbell has been tipped by UFC legend, now commentator and analyst, Daniel Cormier to be the man who replaces Dana White as UFC president when he retires. Cormier joined MMA journalist Mike Bohn for an interview recently and spoke very highly of Campbell, and when asked if he was being primed for White's role in the future, 'DC' said “that’s exactly what it feels like. And again, for me, he played such an important role.”

Despite Campbell having a very high-up behind-the-scenes position within the UFC, he is mentioned publicly a lot and according to Cormier, that is because he is great at making fights happen.

“When was the last time you heard an executive’s name called as many times as Hunter Campbell? He has developed a way of relating to the athletes and their managers that make fights that seem like they won’t happen, or can’t happen, come together.”