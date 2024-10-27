After Ilia Topuria emerged victorious over Max Holloway at UFC 308, he fielded an interview from commentator and presenter Daniel Cormier. During the interview, the former heavyweight fighter whispered something in Topuria's ear. This got fight fans intrigued. Could they be teasing a future fight? Maybe Cormer was showing how impressed he was with Topuria's performance? Maybe even some sweet nothings?

Well, it turns out what was whispered was none of the above. In fact, it wasn't even UFC-related.

Cormier took to X to answer the question from a fan, and the UFC Hall of Famer said that he was winding up Topuria by whispering the scoreline, at that point, between Barcelona and Real Madrid in El Clasico, which was taking place while the featherweight champion was fighting.

Georgian-Spaniard Topuria is an ardent Real fan, and even made his cage walk for the clash alongside Real legend Sergio Ramos, and Topuria was unhappy that the La Liga clash was scheduled for the same time as his own fight: “Maybe I got it wrong and instead of Holloway I will have to knock out the person responsible for scheduling El Clasico at the exact same time and day as my fight,” he said.

It was not a good night for Real Madrid, as they were beaten 4-0 by their bitter rivals at the Bernabeu, all the goals coming in the second half. Barca were 2-0 ahead when Topuria won his clash, something which he was reminded of by Cormier. It must be said, there is no beef between the two, it was all done as banter, and Cormier was actually left very impressed by Topuria.

Topuria vs Holloway fight stats Stats Topuria Holloway Total strikes 147 209 Strikes landed 78 84 Accuracy 53% 40% Takedowns 2/2 0/0 Knockdowns 1 0

Daniel Cormier Full of Praise For Ilia Topuria

He even compared him to greats such as Conor McGregor & Manny Pacquiao

"This kid tells you time and time again that he is different, he is special.... I don't know that we have ever seen a guy at 145lbs that punches like this dude. He hits like nobody I've ever seen... he has that power to knock you out and do it in just absolutely devastating fashion."

Cormier went on to place Topuria on the same level as Conor McGregor, who posted a simple two-word tweet immediately after the fight, and legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao: “We’re watching something that really doesn’t feel like we’ve seen it many times before. I’m racking my brains to find someone that small, that possesses that type of power. It was like when Manny Pacquiao was fighting at 135 and knocked them people off. You just don’t see it.

“Conor [McGregor] used to hit that hard, but this new boxer’s better than Conor McGregor. His boxing is tighter, his skills are better in terms of doing the right thing, and it seems as though every single fight he improves. It really is hard to find words to describe this kid.”

He added, in disbelief: “He got here in 2020, he literally debuted in 2020, and now he’s beaten Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski!”

UFC Could be Heading to Spain

At the pre-fight press conference, Dana White said UFC are talking to Madrid & Barcelona

In Topuria's future there could be a fight at the Bernabeu. Dana White doesn't like taking the UFC show to stadiums, but he has said that for Topuria, he could be prepared to make an exception: "When you look at the performance Topuria had tonight, we need to get to Spain quickly. I hate going to soccer stadiums. I like going to arenas better. But if that’s what we've got to do, that’s what we’ve got to do."