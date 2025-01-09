Daniel Cormier has already thrown doubt over the UFC paying the $30 million figure that Jon Jones wants in order to fight Tom Aspinall for the heavyweight championship this year.

Cormier, a former heavyweight champion himself, having won and defended the title in 2018, gave insight into the kind of sums that were offered to him during his career in an interview on his YouTube channel, saying: "I'll tell you guys, as a person who has been involved in big fights, a person who has sold pay-per-views, a person who at his time was at the top of the pay scale in the UFC as the heavyweight and light heavyweight champion, $30 million was literally a world away from anything we were making.