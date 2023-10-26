Highlights Jon Jones has suffered a serious injury, a torn pectoral muscle, which will keep him out of UFC 295 & at least eight months.

Daniel Cormier, Jones' long-term rival, initially reacted with a smirk and laughter upon hearing about Jones' injury, but later expressed surprise and disappointment that their highly anticipated fight would not happen.

Jones and Cormier have a heated and storied rivalry, with multiple incidents and social media jabs between them, and Cormier's reaction to Jones' injury highlights the bad blood between them.

The world of UFC was hit with disastrous news yesterday morning as heavyweight Jon Jones was ruled out of UFC 295 with a serious injury. In a video posted to his X account, UFC president Dana White revealed that Jones suffered a torn pectoral injury, and confirmed he'd likely be out for at least eight months.

Jon Jones’ long-term rival and foe Daniel Cormier, meanwhile, was recently present on Brett Okamoto’s podcast alongside Chael Sonnen. The trio discussed a variety of things, including Jones’ brutal injury, however, it was Cormier’s reaction that stole the show.

Jon Jones' serious injury

The 248lb Jon Jones is now believed to be sidelined for eight months after suffering a torn pectoral muscle. The 36-year-old suffered the painful injury while training for his bout against Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 next month, but now the fight has been cancelled and replaced by Sergei Pavlovich versus Tom Aspinall for the interim title.

As Okamoto began his session with Cormier and Sonnen, he would start by laying out the facts for the podcast. As he started speaking about Jones’ injury, Cormier could not hide his real feelings and his live reaction, going from serious to smirking in a matter of seconds. Moments after hearing about Jones’ painful injury, the UFC commentator would try hiding his laugh, however, he would visibly break a grin on camera before trying his best to hide it off. This reaction more than likely comes because Cormier and Jones shared a heated rivalry several years ago, and it became almost impossible for the 44-year-old to control his smile.

However, as the segment progressed, Cormier would take a more serious stance on the incident, and instead claim how surprised he is with the fight not happening. Jones taking on Miocic was one of the most anticipated fights of the event and of the entire year, and with it now being called off, several people are left devastated.

Jon Jones & Daniel Cormier's heated rivalry

UFC greats Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier share a storied rivalry with each other. Throughout their tenure, they have been involved in multiple incidents that only led to their rivalry growing.

Jon Jones Professional record breakdown 29 Fights 27 wins 1 loss By knockout 10 0 By submission 7 0 By decision 10 0 By disqualification 0 1 No contests 1

A few years ago, what was supposed to be a banter between two greats ignited one of the greatest rivalries in combat sport history. During an interview with Ariel Helwani, Jones revealed the beginning of their feud. The banter led to Cormier believing Jones looking down on him, and thus starting the feud.

In 2013, after Jones defeated Alexander Gustafsson, a rematch was immediately called. However, with Gustafsson injured, ‘DC’ came to fill in. Later, during a press conference in 2014, their rivalry went up to a new level, with each being fined heavily and sentenced to community service. The public brawl also saw Nike end their association with Jon Jones.

The two would finally come against each other in 2015 at UFC 182, with Jones coming out on top. It marked the early stages of their feud, with it increasing every year.

Jones and ‘DC’ have often taken numerous jabs against each other on social media, and still continue to take a dig at each other to this day, and Cormier’s recent reaction to Jones’ injury only adds to the fact how much bad blood they share.