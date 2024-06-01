Highlights Daniel Dubois is the new IBF interim heavyweight champion after beating Filip Hrgovic in Saudi Arabia.

Dubois won in round eight after the ringside doctor stopped the bout.

The IBF chose to create an interim title instead of stripping Oleksandr Usyk, setting up a potential fight with Anthony Joshua.

Daniel Dubois is the new interim IBF heavyweight champion after defeating Filip Hrgovic in their highly anticipated clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The 26-year-old Brit picked up the most significant title of his career after claiming his 21st victory as a professional.

Dubois stopped 'El Animal' in round eight of an absorbing contest after the ringside doctor called a halt to the fight due to cuts suffered by Hrgovic. The win was especially significant as it ensured that Queensberry secured bragging rights over Matchroom in the five-on-five challenge between the two promotional companies.

Daniel Dubois Defeats Filip Hrgovic

The Croatian lost for the first time in his professional career

Both men proved they had solid chins during the back-and-forth battle. However, in the eighth round, the Brit secured the win, having left his previously undefeated opponent bleeding from both eyes. With 57 seconds of the session gone, the ringside physician waved the fight off and 'Triple D' was able to celebrate a career-defining success.

The end had been coming, as Hrgovic shipped some serious punishment in the sixth and seventh rounds as Dubois established his dominance having taken some big shots himself earlier in the fight.

The winner of the contest had been expected to be named full IBF heavyweight champion as the governing body were expected to strip Oleksandr Usyk of their world title due to his commitment to face Tyson Fury in a rematch on the 21st of December. Hrgovic had been the IBF mandatory challenger for a considerable period, but wasn't likely to get a crack at the Ukrainian due to his prior engagement with 'The Gypsy King'.

However, rather than rob the boxing world of a true undisputed heavyweight champion after just two weeks, the IBF opted to allow Usyk to keep his belt - and instead created the interim title - which Dubois now owns.

Following his big victory, Dubois could be in line for a Wembley Stadium showdown with fellow Brit, Anthony Joshua.

More to follow...