Daniel Dubois sent shockwaves through the heavyweight division on Saturday night when he upset odds-on favourite Anthony Joshua to retain the IBF Heavyweight Championship inside five rounds at Wembley Stadium. It was a moment that he had been preparing for since childhood by virtue of a harsh upbringing by his father.

The statement victory marked the 27-year-old's third consecutive stoppage victory since being knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk in Poland 13 months ago. Dubois has shown unbelievable heart to rebound from that setback.

The defeat was especially painful for 'Dynamite' as he believed he had floored the Ukrainian in the fifth round, only for the referee to rule his body shot as a low blow and allow Usyk crucial recovery time. Without the official's intervention, Dubois would have had a huge opportunity to finish 'The Cat' and take his world titles.

However, it wasn't to be. Given the controversy, few would have blamed Dubois if he had stepped away from the sport for a while to recover from his disappointment.

The Queensberry Promotions slugger's elite mentality, though, wouldn't allow him to do that. Instead, he was back in the ring within four months, gaining the first victory of his current winning streak by outlasting Jarrell Miller in December 2023. His performance in that bout was enough to land him a clash with Filip Hrgovic for the interim IBF heavyweight crown.

Dubois made a mockery of his underdog status in the fight by battering the Croatian in Saudi Arabia and taking the gold. The IBF would later upgrade the Brit to the status of full champion - after they stripped Usyk of the title - and he made his first successful defence by crushing Joshua at Wembley.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 23/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 32 24 Wins 28 22 Losses 4 2

Daniel Dubois was Made to Train for up to Five Hours Without Food or Water as a Teenager

'Triple D' was also banned from using the internet as a youngster

Dubois' proud father, Dave, recently spoke to The Sun about the lengths that he went to while raising Daniel to ensure that he made the most of his enormous potential as a young hopeful. Freely admitting he had been hard on his son, he explained:

"I wouldn’t give him food or water until he’d finished [training]. That’s why he’s so powerful. I just wanted to strengthen his mind because boxing is a hard sport. Not anyone can do it."

If Dubois ever needs a reminder of how much work he put in to get to where he is today, all he needs to do is look down at the hands he knocked Joshua out with. Boxing journalist Wally Downes Jr made reference to those sacrifices after Saturday's main event when he wrote: "Dubois’ celebration seemed muted for a kid who’s torturous training regime has left permanent scarring on his shovel-like hands."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: With a KO ratio of 95.45%, Dubois is one of the most prolific finishers in heavyweight boxing history.

While Dubois had to trade comfort for future success in his early years, he remains incredibly grateful to his Dad for the lessons he taught him. Daniel, together with siblings Caroline, Prince and Solomon, were forced to run daily laps around the south London estate where they lived by their father, who wanted his children to stay in shape for their future careers.

Today, Daniel is a full world champion, while Caroline holds the interim WBC women's lightweight crown. Prince, 20, and Solomon, 12, are hopeful of continuing the Dubois family legacy. Speaking of his childhood, Daniel recalled: "I didn’t see much of the street because, from about the age of eight, dad kept me in the boxing ring. The training he put me through became so tough."

Part of his Dad's plan to keep his son focused on training involved banning him from using the internet. To this day, Dubois' mobile phone reportedly doesn't have online capabilities. His trainer, Don Charles, recently explained the level of involvement that Dubois Senior still has in his fighter's life.

"He eats well. His dad does all his meal preps. They’re all home cooked. Daniel's very disciplined away from boxing. You never read about him going to nightclubs, causing havoc, drinking, smoking, none of that. It comes from a very strict background. His father is very, very, very strict with him. He’s a very, very disciplined individual."

Dubois' childhood may not have been packed with fun or luxury, but it certainly prepared him well for the world of elite heavyweight boxing. Dubois Senior can already call himself the father of a world champion and there could be further accolades coming his way in the near future, especially if Daniel continues his rich run of recent form.