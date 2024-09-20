Tomorrow night, Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will face off inside a packed Wembley Stadium in one of the biggest all-British boxing matches in history.

Ahead of what will be by far the biggest fight and occasion of Dubois’ career, he made an embarrassing yet hilarious social media blunder. Following the final press conference between himself and Joshua on Thursday, the 27-year-old knockout artist, Dubois, made a mistake which many footballers and sports stars have made over the years due to not completely running their social media accounts.

Daniel Dubois Makes Embarrassing Social Media Blunder

Following an awkward press conference performance for the reigning IBF heavyweight champion Dubois, he made another awkward, yet hilarious mistake, this time on his social media accounts.

As many fighters do, Dubois uploaded the typical social media post saying he is ready to go and is all prepared to fight. However, it seems that he may have forgotten to cut out the beginning of a message which looks to have been sent to him by a member of his team who may advise him on what to post on his social media accounts.

Below you can see what Dubois’ now-deleted post read:

“Here's a strong and engaging captain for the final press conference post: The final press conference is done - the talking stops here. Now it's time to let the fists do the talking. I'm ready for this fight. Let's go.”

The beginning of Dubois’ post reads like instructions by a member of his social media team, or promotional representatives. The post was swiftly deleted and then re-uploaded shortly after with the opening instructions removed. It may be an embarrassing blunder for the 27-year-old heavyweight, but it is a common one that many sports stars, footballers in particular, have made over the years, as they rarely have full control over their social media accounts anymore due to PR reasons.

Could the Pressure of a Big Clash at Wembley Stadium be Getting to Daniel Dubois?

Dubois seemed nervous and on edge at yesterday’s final pre-fight press conference

Saturday will be a moment for Daniel Dubois which himself, his promoter Frank Warren, and his family would have been anticipating and predicting for many years. However, it seems in the final stages before the fight, the pressure of the big occasion could be getting towards him.

As well as his embarrassing social media blunder, Dubois produced a less than inspiring performance at yesterday’s pre-fight press conference where he looked like he didn’t know what to say and was visibly on edge and nervous throughout the whole process, even at one point banging his hand on the table following a question about his and Anthony Joshua’s previous sparring sessions which have been a huge topic of discussion coming into this big, all-British heavyweight clash.

Despite Joshua not being the number one heavyweight on the planet right now, in terms of big occasion fights in front of packed stadiums, there is arguably no fighter in the heavyweight division who is as seasoned and experienced as ‘AJ.’ This is something to take into consideration ahead of Saturday night as this may be looked at as a regular night at the office for Joshua, but for Dubois, this is by far the biggest fight of his career in front of the biggest crowd he will have ever fought in front of.