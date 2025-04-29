Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois went face to face for the first time since their rematch was announced, and the Englishman's actions got the boxing world talking, after he went from shoving his opponent to flinching away from him.

Usyk and Dubois will face each other again two years on from the Ukrainian's controversial win in Poland. The WBC, WBO, and WBA champion will face the IBF champion, Dubois, in a fight at Wembley Stadium on the 19th of July, which will crown the undisputed heavyweight champion.

They met for the first time since the announcement of the fight and went face to face on the Wembley turf. Dubois, though, showed that he still holds a grudge for how their previous fight ended - a controversially called low blow which allowed Usyk four minutes to recover - by shoving his opponent before seemingly cowering when the Ukrainian stepped forward.

Fans were quick to comment on Dubois' flinch, with one saying "Dubois looked shook when Usyk stood up", while others called DDD embarrassing. Some even suggested that this shows Dubois' weak mental state leading up to this fight, after Usyk previously stopped him.

Oleksandr Usyk & Daniel Dubois' Careers After First Fight

Oleksandr Usyk has simply gone from strength to strength