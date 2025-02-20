Daniel Dubois has succumbed to a mystery illness seemingly rampaging its way through fight week in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which cast his heavyweight boxing fight against Joseph Parker in serious jeopardy.

Dubois vs Parker, an IBF heavyweight championship fight, was one of the strongest fights booked for the 22nd of February as boxing financier Turki Alalshikh organized an extraordinary event on DAZN. But Dubois has joined Floyd 'Kid Austin' Schofield in a trip to the doctor's office at the eleventh hour, as the Golden Boy Promotions prospect withdrew from his lightweight bout against Shakur Stevenson. Now, Dubois has been forced to withdraw from his fight against Parker fight, too.

According to Ring Magazine, which is a publication that Alalshikh owns, a replacement opponent is being sought.

Mystery Illness Rampages its Way Through Elite Riyadh Fight Card

Daniel Dubois and Floyd Schofield have both succumbed to the illness