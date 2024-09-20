Boxing press conferences always deliver, whether that be a heated verbal exchange between two fighters ready to go to war against one another or a bit of pushing and shoving during a face-off.

However, we might have just witnessed one of the funniest moments in UK boxing press conference history when Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois went head-to-head on Thursday night.

Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

The two Brits will be battling it out for the IBF title

Joshua will be hoping he can match his performance on the mic with that in the ring when he looks to regain a title he has previously held. The two face off for the IBF heavyweight title in front of a sold out Wembley Stadium, with the all-British bout taking place on Saturday, the 21st of September.

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 20/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

AJ will be looking to hold this belt for the third time in his career. After losing the strap to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, and then failing to regain it in their rematch in 2022, Joshua has been given another shot at it. Since losing to Usyk, however, the Brit has been outstanding, beating Jermaine Franklin by points, and stopping Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin, and, rather impressively, Francis Ngannou.

Dubois, meanwhile, has also bounced back following a loss to Usyk, when the Ukrainian won via stoppage in August 2023. Since then, ‘DDD’ has won two bouts via TKO; Jarrell Miller in December and Filip Hrgovic in June - the latter result meaning that Dubois became interim champ, which was then upgraded when Usyk vacated the official belt.

Daniel Dubois' Press Conference Antics

Close

The press conference started like any other, with Michael Buffer introducing the two fighters, their promoters, and any other major players who were sitting at the table. When asked about his thoughts on the fight, AJ responded, saying: “It’s a blessing to be back again, to be able to perform and prove to myself and my team that I’ve listened to the instructions in the training camp. I’m in peak condition physically and mentally. I’ve been watching some of the old fights as well – adding fuel to the fire, reminding myself what I can do.”

Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, added: “I think it’ll be one of the greatest nights that British boxing has ever seen. As this fight draws closer, people start to realise what a great fight this is.“

With Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren seemingly in agreement with Hearn, saying: “For me, there’s nothing better than two Brits in the ring on a big night, sold out, it is going to be something special.“

However, the press conference took an awkward turn when AJ discussed what happened in a sit-down interview the pair shared in the summer. During said interview, Joshua had threatened to put a chair across Dubois’ face in a heated exchange.

While AJ was speaking, Dubois interrupted, saying: “This is boxing, these things happen. We’re fighting on Saturday, so let’s go.” AJ then drew a chorus of laughter from the crowd when acknowledging the interruption with a: “So, as I was saying.”

He added: “You should never let anyone take an inch, because they’ll end up taking a mile.”

Posing the statement to Dubois, who seemed to be in his own little world when AJ was talking, he replied with a bemused: “Sorry?”

It will be interesting to see whether that confusion carries over into the ring on Saturday night, with both fighters looking to put on a show at the home of English football.