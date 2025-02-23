The true cost to IBF Heavyweight Champion Daniel Dubois of being forced out of his title defence against Joseph Parker on Saturday night has been revealed - and it's not great news for the Brit. 'Triple D' was reportedly withdrawn from the contest by doctors - sending the pay-per-view card into chaos as organisers struggled to find a late replacement for Parker to face.

That slot eventually went to Congolese heavyweight Martin Bakole - who was quickly destroyed by the New Zealander inside two rounds on the night. While the card itself may have lost a little bit of its appeal after Dubois withdrawal - it's the world champion's bank balance that will be feeling the effects the most.

That's according to data experts at CasinoHawk, who estimate that Dubois' illness may have cost him several million pounds. The 27-year-old had been due to make the second defence of his IBF title in his first fight since stopping Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium last September.

His victory over Joshua had looked set to catapult Dubois' earning potential to lucrative new levels. However, he'll now need to wait to enjoy that potential wealth.

How Daniel Dubois Missed Out on Close to £8m After Pulling Out of Parker Fight

It's not just a huge purse that Dubois has lost out on